Twins-Cardinals start time: Opening Day rain delay updates from Busch Stadium

You know what we don't love more than baseball? Rain. Rain is the worst, especially on Opening Day, which is meant to be the unofficial start of spring and warm weather. Rather, Opening Day often brings with it bad weather and clouds. That should surprise no one who has watched late March and April baseball over the years.

The Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals are locked in a rain delay. Rather an entertaining introductions and real life baseball, both of these teams are stuck in the locker room to start the season. I can think of no worse reality on Opening Day.

The Cardinals and Twins will not start on time. That does not mean the game is rained out – these teams likely would have seen that coming ahead of time and moved Opening Day as a result.

And we have our first rain delay. Cards/Twins will not start on time. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 27, 2025

Thankfully, the Cardinals-Twins game is expected to restart sooner rather than later.

Cardinals-Twins restart time: When will the rain delay from St. Louis end?

Update: The Cardinals-Twins game is expected to restart at 4:45pm local time.

The Cardinals would prefer to get their season started, especially after what can only be described as a difficult winter. John Mozeliak is giving way to Chaim Bloom in the front office, and he threw some shade at fans on the way out.

“I don't have any intentions of giving a speech today. If so, you know what my message would be? So when they boo me, I can say, ‘I'm leaving. You got your wish. Like, celebrate the moment,’” Mozeliak told John Denton. “Yell at me, but I mean, I think about it — if you’re on the other side, I would be appreciative if I didn't want the guy here.”

The Cardinals are embracing the narrative of an underdog to start the season. St. Louis is leaning on its young core to make a postseason push in what ought to be a weak NL Central. Despite trying to trade Nolan Arenado this winter, the Cardinals failed, which might actually help them in the long run. There is more win-now talent on the St. Louis roster as a resukt.

As for the Minnesota Twins, ownership is currently trying to sell the team and vehemently disagreed with a $1.5 billion valuation, which takes more gall than I have in my entire body. The Twins haven't won a World Series in decades. They play in the midwest. $1.5 billion is a pretty decent deal for them!

What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals vs Minnesota Twins game on?

The Cardinals vs Twins game will be broadcast locally. St. Louis games are broadcast on the FanDuel Sports Network locally, while the Twins games are distributed by MLB only. It was long expected the league would go in this direction, as Minnesota's relationship with Bally Sports was sketchy to begin with, and then took a turn for the worst.

As for streaming options, MLBTV is the easiest way to stream all local games. Specific Fubo packages do offer the opportunity to watch games on local broadcasts as well.