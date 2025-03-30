Twins-Cardinals start time: Rain-soaked series takes another turn for the worse

Baseball has returned all around the country, hope springing eternal for 30 fan bases around MLB. But the quickest way to put a damper on all that optimism? Rain, which is unfortunately all too common when playing in late March and early April.

You don't have to tell that to fans of the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals, certainly not after this weekend. The two teams already had their Opening Day fail to start on time due to rain, and now the finale on Sunday afternoon has entered another rain delay due to inclement weather at Busch Stadium.

Spoke too soon.



We have entered into a rain delay. https://t.co/M1r7yqnxXJ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2025

Cardinals-Twins restart time: When will the rain delay from St. Louis end?

Update: The Cardinals have announced that the game is set to resume at 3:45 p.m. CT

Weather permitting, today's game is estimated to resume at 3:45. https://t.co/4aXBUMM48f — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2025

Neither team has yet to issue an update on when play can be expected to resume. But, per the National Weather Service, we could be waiting for a bit. The Cardinals were up 8-2 at the time of the delay, which gives them a substantial advantage when (if) the game restarts. Pedro Pages had three RBIs on the day, while Alec Burleson had two. Nolan Arenado continued his own hot start to the season with a hit on the day.

The restart tonight should be announced by the Cardinals at some point this afternoon. If the teams cannot restart on Sunday, they should be able to find an mutual off day that works for both sides. However, given the teams play in separate leagues and the MLB schedule is difficult enough to traverse, don't be surprised if St. Louis is handed a victory given the game is technically across the halfway point. Ideally, though, the rain goes away in the coming hours.

What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals vs Minnesota Twins game on?

The Cardinals vs Twins game will be broadcast locally. St. Louis games are broadcast on the FanDuel Sports Network locally, while the Twins games are distributed by MLB only. It was long expected the league would go in this direction, as Minnesota's relationship with Bally Sports was sketchy to begin with, and then took a turn for the worst.

As for streaming options, MLB.tv is the easiest way to stream all local games. Specific Fubo packages do offer the opportunity to watch games on local broadcasts as well.