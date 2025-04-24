Twins' embarrassing loss suggests they've given up — and so have their fans

Going into Thursday, the Minnesota Twins were just 9-15 on the season. Just two other teams in Major League Baseball own a worse record: the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago White Sox. Thursday afternoon brought good news and bad news for Twins fans.

The good news was that they were facing one of the only other two teams worse than them. The bad news turned out to be the faint crowd at Target Field saw their franchise put together a performance that has us questioning their willingness to compete.

Perhaps the attendance at Thursday's matinee contest can speak volumes to the current state of the Twins organization.

Did anyone tell Twins fans there was a game today? pic.twitter.com/6KRmAVOkEY — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) April 24, 2025

Minnesota Twins embarrased by Chicago White Sox

It's not like we expected a Thursday afternoon game between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox to make the "must-see TV" list. It is still a professional baseball game and unless fans are protesting, they usually fill seats regardless of how bad their favorite team is. Well, maybe Twins fans decided to start protesting on Thursday.

On a year-over-year comparison, the Twins are averaging 1266 fewer fans per game in 2025 vs. 2024.



They are on pace for their lowest attendance since 2000. That's 10 years before Target Field opened. pic.twitter.com/W2Fs5gcXZK — PowerTripBets (@PowerTripBets) April 24, 2025

Sure, the weather was not exactly ideal but a stadium that can hold nearly 40,000 people sat overwhelmingly empty with 12,414 fans scattered throughout Target Field. Not only did these brave souls have to sit through uncomfortable rainy conditions but they were forced to watch the atrocity that is Twins baseball.

Fans were put out of their misery when the game was cut short after seven innings and the Chocago White Sox up 3-0. This goes down as a complete game and adds yet another loss to the Twins' record.

On paper, the 2025 White Sox club is one of the worst big league rosters we have seen put together in a long time. To lose to them in general should be a crime. To be shut out by them in front of your home fans (well those who showed)? An absolute embarrassment. We will see if this Twins team has some fight in them when they start a weekend series with the Angels on Friday and if more fans show up at Target Field.