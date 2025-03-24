After two embarrassing losses — who are the USMNT built to play against?

The aim for the USMNT, at least according to manager Mauricio Pochettino, is to be the kind of team that can dominate the ball against defensive teams one match, and then be able to defend and counter when they come up against the bigger teams in tournaments. That's something only the best international teams in the world can pull off, and even fewer are even asked to. But the US would like to fancy itself as knocking on the door of that level. As this past weekend proves, it's not exactly clear what they're knocking on or with what they're doing that knocking.

It's one thing to lose two games. That can happen, especially when Pochettino is still piecing the roster together, trying things, seeing who lines up with whom and who doesn't. With only two or three training sessions, developing chemistry and understanding is a real challenge. Especially when the urgency of a World Cup qualifying campaign has been removed. The Nations League would like to think it's something more than just a series of friendlies. If it clears that bar, it wouldn't be by much more than the width of a couple sheets of paper.

Still, the US tripped over all the hurdles it saw against Panama and Canada. Panama sat deep in a 5-4-1 and dared the US to play through, or around, or over them. No goals and few chances prove the US couldn't. Against Canada, they faced a still-defensive but much more high-pressure opponent. Canada was happy to get in the US's face out of a 4-2-2-2 near the US's box and try to cause turnovers and mistakes, which led to their winning goal. The US produced five shots total, so they couldn't manage that either.

Which makes one wonder, what kind of opposition can the USMNT play against?

The US's problem is that, no matter where their players' day jobs are, none of them play for a dynamic, possession-dominant team. Chris Richards plays for a defensive-minded Crystal Palace and isn't accustomed to spraying passes through a press into midfield. Weston McKennie and Tim Weah have been on one of the more inspid attacks in Serie A with Juventus for two or three seasons now. Tyler Adams plays for a Bournemouth side that is decidedly press-and-counter. Whatever progressive passes he's hitting is after halting an attack and are into fractured or open defenses that his attackers are spilling into. It not is not dissecting the tiny openings of a parked bus.

Only Christian Pulisic plays a major role for a team that has most of the ball and any clue what to do with it at Milan. And it's Milan, so it might only be half a clue. Speaking of which, Yunus Musah, in the four years since his decision to join the US caused such excitement, hasn't really learned the subtle skill of "passing successfully to a teammate."

There's a reason that Diego Luna can walk into the team, and immediately strut around and look like he's in charge. He's the attacking fulcrum of an attacking team with Real Salt Lake. Mock MLS all you want, god knows I have, but he was just about the only one who can claim that. Gio Reyna has to be more than a sub to say the same. Who else is on the list?

For the US to field an 11 that can have most of the ball and be dangerous with it at the moment, the US has to field an 11 that is mostly, if not entirely, made up of players who are doing that week-to-week at their clubs.

Think back to the US's best game the past few years. Is it England at the World Cup, where they still didn't score? 45 percent possession. Wins over Mexico? Usually pretty even or slightly below 50 percent in possession, and certainly able to find space behind an aggressive Mexico side. That's how most of the squad is playing most of the time. Would you trust Pulisic and Weah and McKennie or whoever to break down a packed defense? Or to frolic in space on the counter?

Sometimes that's not going to be available. There will alwyas be teams like Panama that simply can't be invited to attack until they absolutely want to. When the World Cup hits, there will be a group game against someone where the US is going to have most of the ball and have to figure it out. It's also worth asking how much a team can press and harry the opposition next summer in places like Miami, Dallas, Kansas City, and really every host city when it's 92 in June and July after another exhausting European club season.

By then, perhaps Pochettino will have more players who are playing in more dynamic sides, and major contributors to them. Gio Reyna's next move could be crucial. McKennie's move to consistently locate a f*** to give is just as crucial. Can Jack McGlynn and Luna do enough in MLS to prove that they can break down a determined defense on the world's biggest stage? They do that job more regularly than their more illustrious teammates now.

It is a worthy goal to be a flexible international team. The two major powers in the international game, Argentina. and Spain, can play both with and against the ball. One facet though, THEY'RE ARGENTINA AND SPAIN. The US isn't. Maybe it's best to just pick one path and get good at that instead of meh at two.