The Indiana Fever will begin their championship push this Saturday as they take on the Chicago Sky at home. Caitlin Clark and company are early season favorites for the WNBA crown. But as they prepare for their opening tip-off, they are showing love and support to their Indiana counterpart, the Pacers.

The Pacers have just clinched a birth in the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA. Caitlin Clark has been in attendance for several games this postseason. The Pacers are currently 6-0 and when the superstar is in attendance. Maybe the motivation from the crowd seeing her in attendance has helped the Pacers during their playoff run?

Anytime Clark is seen on the jumbotron, the entire arena for the Pacers goes crazy, and that could give the team on the court the juice they need for runs throughout the game.

The Pacers and the Fever are both on the hunt for a championship

On the court, Tyrese Haliburton has been compared to the game of Clark. Hall of famer and NBA Champion, Isiah Thomas said, "The way [Haliburton] played the game [on Tuesday night], this is a Caitlin Clark type of game. He’s shooting it from way, way, way, way, way, way, way, way out there,” Thomas said, via NBA on ESPN on Instagram. “I see a lot of her in his game right now.”

In addition to Clark, Lexie Hull has also recently declared her fandom of the Pacers. Hull who has been spotted at Pacers game, declared that she is now fan of the Eastern Conference Finalist. “I’m a big Pacers fan,” Hull said on Wednesday. “I can see them going all the way, taking the finals down. So, it's fun to watch them, and it's really cool just to see. When the postseason comes, anything can happen."

Between the two teams, the Fever are the only one to have won a title, back in 2012. The Fever's last appearance was in 2015. For the Pacers, they have won NBA Finals appearance in 2000. Now, both teams are confident and poised to take home championships this season.

The Pacers have returned the favor during Caitlin Clark's era at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. In a dominant win over the Seattle Storm last August, Hull had a career high 22 points.

She was 6-of-7 from 3-point range, and after she drained her sixth of the game, Haliburton and Obi Toppin were seen celebrating with the Fever crowd. Now, maybe, they can celebrate their title with the Pacers crowd and Clark and Hull in attendance.