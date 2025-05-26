Two Hurricanes on the verge of losing their potential last, best chance at a Stanley Cup

The Carolina Hurricanes have been here before; and the result was less than ideal. They're in the trenches, behind three games in a best-of-seven series. The next Florida Panthers win sends the Cats to the Cup Final.

Two years ago, in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the Hurricanes succumbed to the sweep. The Panthers won the coveted spot in the Stanley Cup Final that year, but the Conference Finals were a bit more difficult than this year; all games were decided by one goal and the first two contests saw overtime. This time around? The Panthers have decidedly won each game by at least three goals.

While there has been no mention of retirement from these veterans, two NHL greats are on the verge of losing their potential last, best chance at a Stanley Cup if the Hurricanes don't turn this series around. Is this the last, close chance that defenseman Brent Burns and goalie Frederik Andersen will have to win the coveted trophy? If not this year, then when?

Brent Burns

Imagine playing in the NHL during four different decades in your life. Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns is living this reality. He was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the 2003 NHL Draft (as a forward) and debuted in October of that same year, at 18 years old. Tonight he starts in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final as a 40-year-old NHL veteran, who is still playing all 82 regular season games, still a top-line defenseman, and doesn't seem to be slowing down much.

Retirement? Never heard of him!

Burns played for seven seasons in Minnesota before getting traded to the San Jose Sharks, where he lasted for 11 years. Out of 11 seasons in San Jose, the Sharks made the playoffs seven times. Burns made one Finals appearance in 2016, when the Sharks lost in six to the Pittsburgh Penguins. While in San Jose, he won the Norris Trophy and an NHL Foundation Player Award. He saw success in San Jose, but eventually, a rebuild was beginning to happen and top assets were traded to save money. Burn was then sent to the Hurricanes, who took over his 8-year contract.

Since his arrival in Carolina, he has seen the postseason all three years, losing in heartbreaking fashion during the aforementioned 2023 ECF sweep and then in 2024, losing in Round 2. Now he finds himself in the same spot, down three games, with the Cup final just out of reach (unless a miracle happens).

Right now though, Burns says, according to NHL.com, "We just have to win the next one."

Brent Burns deserves a Cup, but if not now? When? He becomes an Unrestricted Free Agent after this season, so will Carolina re-sign? Will another team more "ready" to contend for the Cup sign him? Will he retire?

Frederik Andersen

Frederik Andersen was discovered a bit late, as a Denmark native, he spent time playing in the Superisligaen, the high-level professional league in his home country. After getting drafted by the Hurricanes in 2010 and turning down the chance to play hockey in America, Andersen chose to stay at home and continue his pro-playing days in Denmark. The Anaheim Ducks drafted him two years later in the 2012 NHL draft, in the third round, and this time he was ready to sign and begin his NHL career.

He's not quite into his fourth decade, but he is a veteran of this game. He will turn 36 years old this October, so is now the most realistic time to win if he was going to win a Stanley Cup? He'll have at least one more chance at hoisting the Cup. Andersen just signed a one-year contract extension with the Hurricanes on May 3, worth $2.75 million. But will they get back here again?

Andersen spent his first three seasons in Anaheim, making it as far as the Conference Finals in 2016. He was then sent to the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he saw the postseason four out of five seasons, but didn't see a playoff series win. The Hurricanes signed Andersen as a free agent in July of 2021, and the rest is history.

Can he, and the Canes, make it out of this round alive? Andersen has yet to play in a Stanley Cup Final, and unless Carolina can dig themselves out of the three-game hole they find themselves in, he'll have to hope the team has enough energy and drive to make it back to this point next season. This isn't his last chance, but it could end up being his potential last chance at making it this far in the playoffs.

Tonight, in Game 4, it was rumored that Andersen may not even start for the Canes, as he dropped the first three games of this series in devastating fashion. The projected starting lineup was just released, and it looks like Andersen will be back in net; hopefully, Monday night's outcome is different than the first three contests. Will the ECF go to five games? Or will one team make a third straight appearance in the Stanley Cup Final?