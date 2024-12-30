Tyler Herro drops mic on Rockets, Amen Thompson after brawl leads to 6 ejections
By Brennan Sims
Tyler Herro never claimed to be Manny Pacquiao. He's a basketball with a buttery smooth jump shot. That jumper was responsible for hurt feelings in the Houston Rockets-Miami Heat game.
During Sunday's game Herro and Thompson got into a fight, leading into a brawl. Six members of the Heat and Rockets were ejected — Herro, Thompson, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, Rockets assistant coach Ben Sullivan, Terry Rozier, and Jalen Green.
No one has confirmed what was said that led to the Thompson-Herro squirmish, but one thing is certain: Thompson couldn't contain Herro that night. He is the stronger player like Udoka alluded to, but these guys are hoopers, not rugby players.
After the dustup, Herro's post-game interview was full of slick remarks, including taking a shot at Thompson and the Rockets getting angry because of how dominant he was on Sunday night.
"Guess that happens when someone is scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing... I'd be mad, too."
Tyler Herro dives off the top rope on Rockets, Amen Thompson after brawl in post-game comments
Herro didn't hold back when talking to reporters, and he's right on the money. Herro is playing the best basketball of his career, and an incident like this puts more of a spotlight on it.
In the game before his ejection, Herro scored 27 points while shooting 10-for-17 from the field and three-for-seven from the three-point line.
If you weren't familiar with Herro's game, you are now. He's lacing nets at a career rate. He's shooting 41% on almost 10 three-pointers a game. That is Klay Thompson/Steph Curry-level numbers.
All shooters go through rough patches, and Herro has displayed all-around abilities to impact the game when he can't knock it down. The Rockets got a taste of that medicine; he wasn't just setting the rim on fire, but Herro was involving his teammates-- playing off the fact that Houston was sending several bodies at him.
Over the last five games with Jimmy Butler out of the lineup, Herro has been averaging seven assists and rebounds. He's stepping up in the absence of Butler and proving his All-Star worthiness.
Amen Thompson, who was on the delivering end of the slam heard around the world, didn't have his best outing. He netted a triple single (five points, five assists, and five rebounds), and Herro was cooking Thompson more than offensive players do against him.
Heat fans get the last laugh due to the *basketball game* but Thompson is on his way to stardom. He's arguably 1st team All-Defense worthy and a fixture in the Sixth Man of the Year race. A section of Rockets social media already wants the 6-foot-8 lockdown defender in the starting lineup.
Thompson can't shoot like Herro, but he's the complete package. This isn't the first time he's had outbursts like this, so while Houston continues to grow as a young Western Conference team, Thompson has to get that side of him in check.
You don't want to cost your team series with hot-head plays when the Rockets are good enough to contend (could be as soon as next year). The Draymond Green comparisons ran rapidly on socials after the incident.
Fans can point to Green costing the Warriors the 2016 ring after getting suspended for tangling with LeBron James (happy birthday to the goat!), but that mentality is also fuel to the Warrior's fire. Thompson and Green aren't a terrible comparison, as both are rounded defenders with immense playmaking chops. Though he already has big-man attributes, Thompson will probably be more of a guard at his peak. He can roll off screens, crash the glass, and have a presence as a weak side shot blocker.
Thompson is a next-level athlete, and his potential is through the roof because of it. He can be the Rockets' best player in this era, but he's not there yet. Herro got the best of him last night, though he won the scuffle that the internet won't forget anytime soon. I know no one wants to be seen as a "chump," but don't forget that Herro dominated him tonight in what they both get paid to do.