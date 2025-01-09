Tyler Warren 2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Strengths, weaknesses, best NFL fits
Tyler Warren is the ideal size for a typical NFL tight end and can be positioned all over the field, including at quarterback in a Wildcat formation. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound athlete out of Penn State will create mismatches throughout the middle of the field.
The tight end currently has 98 receptions for 1,158 yards, averaging 11.8 yards per catch, and has scored eight touchdowns. Additionally, he has 24 carries for 197 yards and four rushing touchdowns in 2024. This total is expected to increase as the team prepares for their semi-final matchup.
He was a consensus three-star recruit when he graduated from high school. He received offers from schools such as Michigan, Louisville, Virginia, and more, but ultimately decided to commit to Penn State. Throughout the draft cycle, he became one of the top risers and is currently ranked as the second-best tight end on my personal board.
Tyler Warren NFL Draft Bio:
Measurable Metric
Listed
Height:
6-foot-6
Weight:
257
Class:
Senior
Position:
Tight End
Style:
Possession
Projected Draft Range:
First Round
Grade:
First Round
Strengths
Warren demonstrates good mental processing by understanding the sticks on third down, while also showing the ability to find holes and voids against zone coverage. His seam and in-routes are his go-to options against that coverage.
He displays very good hand-eye coordination, body control, ball tracking, and strong hands for adjusting mid-route, catching contested passes, high-pointing the football, and tracking over-the-shoulder throws. His impressive catch radius also enhances this strength.
Good ability to make plays after the catch due to his body control, good burst, and acceleration, which allow him to move upfield quickly. Additionally, he is challenging to bring down and consistently breaks tackles due to his lower body strength and powerful leg drive.
Weaknesses
Adequate run-blocking ability is hindered by his inability to sustain and finish blocks, both inline and in space. This stems from his adequate hand placement, hand strength, and core strength to control effectively.
Struggles to create separation off breaks against man coverage due to adequate hip fluidity (stiffness), dip (too high), and change of direction. As a result, this affects his route-running ability and limited route tree.
Summary
Warren has the elite size needed for the NFL, which will enable him to win consistently at the point of the catch. If utilized correctly, his skills will also lead to early success in the red zone. His style is well-suited for a West Coast offense and a run-first scheme that seeks to open up the field with play action.
He has impressive skills as a pass catcher, thanks to his catch radius, strong hands, and ability to maintain focus and control through contact. As another tight end in this draft, he can serve as a flex tight end, H-back, and sometimes inline until he can develop his run-blocking ability.
Tyler Warren Potential NFL Draft Fits:
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
New York Jets