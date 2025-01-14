Tyler Warren NFL Draft projection: 5 teams that should take stud Penn State tight end
By John Buhler
With the NFL being a passing league, it is now more important than ever to have a reliable pass-catcher at the tight end position. In the last few years, college football has given us one great tight end after another. With Kyle Pitts being first and Brock Bowers being the most recent, our collective attention turns to this past year's Mackey winner in Tyler Warren out of Penn State. He just declared.
Warren could have run it back with many of his Penn State teammates, but his NFL Draft grade was obvious. Like Abdul Carter, Warren is projected to go in the first round this spring. He could go as high as No. 12 to the Dallas Cowboys, but may not be around by No. 25 when a playoff team exits the postseason this weekend. Warren is an absolute monster with the ball in his hands, a physical freak!
So what I am going to do today is quite simple, really. I am going to put this dude on a team, bruh! As it is with anything draft-related several months out from the big event itself, this is all fluid. We need to see how Warren interviews and tests at the combine, in addition to what he does at his Penn State pro day. Assuming the medicals come back good, I would say Warren is a lock to go in the first round.
Let's start with a non-playoff team that never seems to be at a dearth in the weapons department.
5. Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins could go in a few directions with their first-round pick. In most machinations, I see them taking someone like Georgia safety Malaki Starks with the No. 13 overall pick. The Dolphins could potentially use another receiver with Tyreek Hill's status with the team remaining in a bit of flux. Conversely, this is about as early as I could see Warren coming off the board. Miami would love him.
Although his college career ended on the same field that the Dolphins play on, Warren could be one of Mike McDaniel's favorite weapons to use. To me, it has gotten a little stale for my liking under his watch in Miami. He needs to reinvent the wheel a bit from a play-calling standpoint. I would probably move off Tua Tagovailoa, but for financial reasons, that is not happening. So go draft Warren instead!
There may be other pressing needs for the Dolphins in the first round, but I could get behind this pick.
4. Indianapolis Colts
One team that has become a very popular landing spot for Warren in recent NFL mock drafts would have to be the Indianapolis Colts. While the quarterback situation remains in flux because we still do not know if Anthony Richardson is worthy of being the long-term starter there, getting him a safety valve could be a great way to help ease the transition. Plus, Shane Steichen is an offensive mind, too.
For my money, I think if the Dolphins pass on Malaki Starks at No. 13, then the Colts should pounce and make him their selection. Otherwise, he could go to a slightly better team in Atlanta, Arizona or whomever in the first round. Regardless, the Colts are at their best when their starting quarterback has a reliable tight end to target. Warren could be that guy, as well as put butts in seats for this team.
While I do not trust Chris Ballard at all as a general manager, he might end up taking Warren anyway.
3. Los Angeles Rams
Of the eight teams still playing in the NFL playoffs, I like the Los Angeles Rams' chances of drafting Warren this best. It may have something to do with the Rams having to beat a team like the Philadelphia Eagles to stay alive, but there is also this. Sean McVay has a great eye for offensive talent. With Matthew Stafford not getting any younger, he may look to add another weapon for him.
Truth be told, the earliest the Rams could be picking this spring would be No. 25. By the time they are on the clock, there could be several other suitors for Warren on the draft board. The chances of him falling all the way to the Rams picking in the mid-20s seems a bit unlikely. Regardless, for as much as I think the fit would be great, I think a team possibly on the downtick would need more than a tight end.
By drafting Warren, the Rams would be getting great value and a ready-made piece, but at a price...
2. Denver Broncos
If Warren is still available by the time the Denver Broncos are picking at No. 20, I would be stunned if they passed on him. This is because we know how important the tight end position is to getting the most out of Sean Payton's offense. Not to say Warren will be the next Jimmy Graham in this scheme, but he would make a huge difference when it comes to Bo Nix's continued growth and development.
Denver has tasted the playoffs, but getting there is no longer good enough. The Broncos need to honestly assess what they could have done differently this season to help ensure themselves of even greater long-term success. It starts with Nix getting the most out of his NFL potential. By drafting a safety valve of Warren's caliber who can do so much with the football in his hands, Nix should thrive.
Denver needs to look for value when it comes to all of their draft picks this spring, above all else.
1. Los Angeles Chargers
Without question, the best potential landing spot for Warren in the 2025 NFL Draft would have to be the Los Angeles Chargers picking at No. 22 overall. Yes, Warren going to the Bolts would have to result in teams like the Dolphins, Colts and Broncos all passing on him first. However, I think the pressing need to get Justin Herbert more weapons beyond just Ladd McConkey is quite paramount.
Given that Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh competing against Penn State for years while he was at Michigan, that gives him a leg up on accurately evaluating one of James Franklin's greatest players. To me, if Warren went to the Chargers, you might as well put money down on him winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He could put up numbers like Brock Bowers just did with the Raiders!
For so many reasons, I feel the Chargers would be the franchise to stop Warren's draft day stumble.