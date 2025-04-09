Tyreek Hill involved in 'domestic dispute' with wife: Everything we know

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was reportedly involved in a domestic dispute with his wife, according to a police report obtained by the Associated Press.

Police were called to Hill's home, but they left without charges being filed.

According to the police report, Hill's mother-in-law called the police because she was afraid for her daughter. She claimed Hill threw a laptop while acting "aggressive and impulsive." He allegedly took his infant daughter from his wife's arms.

The baby was in good health when the police arrived and both parties said there was nothing physical about the altercation. However, officers did note a bruise on the upper chest of Hill's wife. She claimed she suffered that bruise accidentally, likely when Hill took the child.

Tyreek Hill's past history of allegedly violent conduct

This is not the first instance of alleged domestic violence on Hill's record.

In 2014, Hill was dismissed by Oklahoma State after pleading guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation. The incident involved his then-pregnant girlfriend. He had to complete anger management, pay a fine and was put on three years of probation.

In 2019, Hill was suspended by the Chiefs when he was accused of breaking his three-year-old son's arm. He avoided prosecution and a suspension from the NFL because of lack of evidence definitively pointing to who caused the injury.

Last year, Hill was sued by influencer Sophie Hall for allegedly shoving her and breaking her leg.

This article will be updated as more details come to light.