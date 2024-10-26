Tyreek Hill couldn't help but stir the pot after Chiefs landed DeAndre Hopkins
The Kansas City Chiefs finally made a splash on the trade front this week, landing five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans. Despite Patrick Mahomes' unmatched brilliance in the QB role, the Chiefs' passing attack has been somewhat muted this season, in large part due to their lack of reliable pass-catchers.
We can debate Hopkins' dependability at 32 years old, but he's an accomplished WR1 who should benefit from the Mahomes-Andy Reid offensive complex. It's quite the upgrade compared to the Will Levis and Mason Rodolph slog happening in Nashville these days. Hopkins still brings unique size and instincts to the Chiefs pass-catching corps, and he could very well end up leading the team in targets once he's acclimated.
That said, many fans held grander ambitions for Kansas City's trade pursuits. The Chiefs are restricted by a hefty cap sheet, so in reality, names like Cooper Kupp were never on the table. But, that didn't stop fans — and maybe even players — from dreaming of loftier additions, such as Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill.
When asked about the possibility of a trade, Hill has deflected every step of the way. He's trying to remain upbeat and positive in the face of Miami's severe struggles. That said, we all know what Mahomes and Hill are capable of in tandem. The Dolphins aren't on track to contend this season; the Chiefs very much are.
To add fuel to the fire, Hill put out a conveniently-timed and undeniably cryptic tweet after the Hopkins news was announced on Wednesday.
Tyreek Hill sure seems to think something about the Chiefs-DeAndre Hopkins trade
Does this mean anything? Will Tyreek Hill ever fess up to it meaning something? Probably not. But the timing, just hours of the Hopkins trade, is hard to ignore, especially after Hill was questioned multiple times about the possibility of a trade, with Kansas City often implied in heavy-handed fashion.
Does Hill secretly yearn for the rolling hills of Missouri? We may never know. One couldn't really blame him after Miami's offense went comatose following Tua Tagovailoa's latest concussion. At 2-4 on the season, the Dolphins are 2.5 games behind the first-place Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. That actually places Miami second in the division, ahead of the Jets (2-5) and Patriots (1-6), but being surrounded by mediocrity does not absolve Miami of its poor performance to date.
There is time for the Dolphins to turn this ship around, though. Tagovailoa is slated to make his return on Sunday, giving Miami's offense the boost it so desperately needs. Hill has pretty much been the most productive WR in the NFL when Tua is throwing him the football, so his own production should perk up along with the offense as a whole.
South Beach is a cool town and plenty of professional athletes have gone out of their way to play there. The Dolphins are undeniably explosive at full strength, but health has been a limiting factor this season. If Tagovailoa puts Miami's offense back on track, we can safely assume that Hill's cryptic social media activity will cease. If this season spirals any further, though, and the Chiefs keep on chugging atop the AFC, don't be shocked if Hill feels (and acts) more than a little salty.