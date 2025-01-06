Tyreek Hill takes page out of Jimmy Butler’s playbook, admits he wants out of Miami
It's been a rough week for the Miami sports scene. It started when Jimmy Butler outwardly voiced his desire to leave the Miami Heat. Just a few days later, Tyreek Hill followed his lead with the Miami Dolphins.
The star wide receiver told reporters he's "out," after the Dolphins lost to the Jets to end the season 8-9.
“I gotta do what's best for me and my family. If that's here or that's wherever the case may be...I’m opening the door. I’m out bro," Hill said.
Hill's comments were surprisingly candid, like he was having an epiphany in the middle of answering questions. He noted that this was the first time he's missed the playoffs in his career. He's reevaluating his situation.
"It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there,” Hill said.
A reporter asked if he's thinking about leaving. Hill stuttered for a moment then said definitively while turning to leave, "Yes."
Tyreek Hill was candid about seeking a departure from the Dolphins
It's rare that a star player openly admits they want to leave. Miami has had it happen twice in the span of a week.
Hill failed to reach 1,000 yards receiving for just the third time in his nine-year career. He needed 61 yards against the Jets to extend his streak of 1,000-yard seasons to five. He caught two passes for just 20 yards in the loss.
Getting out of Miami would be just as complicated as it is for Butler. Hill signed a four-year contract extension in 2022. He still has at least one more year on that deal until a potential out ahead of the 2026 season. He'll hit free agency in 2027.
So "opening the door" means engineering a trade. The Dolphins traded for him in the first place, so it can be done. But it's more tricky now given Hill's age. He'll turn 31 yards old in March.
Would the Dolphins be open to moving him? How serious is Hill about getting out? Is this just frustration that will ease during the offseason? If it was, he hadn't changed his mind by the time he got to his phone.
"Love fin nation blessing yall opened doors for the Hill family forever nothing ,but respect and love," Hill posted on social media. That certainly isn't a denial.
Miami has some stuff to sort out.