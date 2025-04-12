Tyreek Hill first asked out from the Miami Dolphins at the end of the 2024 season. He has since rescinded that request, helped get a position coach fired, recommitted to the team, and is now fueling rumors again on social media.

If Hill isn't just trolling, and Miami accommodates a trade request, who should reach out to Miami about the star wide receiver?

Before we get into the fun stuff, let's talk about the nitty gritty. Per Over The Cap, Miami has roughly $11 million in effective cap space. Because almost all of Hill's contract this year is fully guaranteed, the Dolphins wouldn't gain any additional cap space by trading him. In fact, they would lose $598,750 in doing so.

On the plus side, Miami is likely to not have to pay any of Hill's base salary this year as part of the deal, despite his numbers going down last season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played in just 11 games last year and Miami did a poor job of having a quality offense without him. A new team should expect to have another high-quality Tyreek Hill season, and pay full price for it.

Now, what teams did I consider? Hill's cap number is a little over $27 million, all of which would be added to the new team's books. There are 11 teams with enough effective cap room to take him on, and I eliminated these five right off the bat:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - they already have a strong offense and they just paid Chris Godwin

Green Bay Packers - not usually a team that operates with a big-money "Wide Receiver 1"

Pittsburgh Steelers - just invested money and a draft pick in D.K. Metcalf

Detroit Lions - are a big culture team, I don't think they throw Hill into that

Las Vegas Raiders - also for culture reasons, Pete Carro.l might not want to start his regime in Vegas with another aging, diva-ish wide receiver

And that left me with these six teams that should strongly consider trading for Tyreek Hill.

Tennessee Titans

Cap Space: $28,670,036

$28,670,036 2025 Draft Picks: 1, 35, 103, 120, 141, 167, 178. 188

1, 35, 103, 120, 141, 167, 178. 188 Wide Receiver Depth Chart: Calvin Ridley, Treylon Burks, Van Jefferson, James Proche II

Tennessee first came to mind because of the lack of pass-catching weapons, as you can see above. It was clear after last year that Calvin Ridley is not a number one option, Treylon Burks still hasn't found his stride in the NFL after three seasons, and Van Jefferson is a role player.

In addition to the lack of talent at wide receiver, the Titans will have a rookie quarterback next year. Along with a good offensive line (which they made additions to this spring), having a go-to receiver like Hill is really valuable. Hill can create a lot of easy completions and yards with his ability to get open quickly and create yards after catch.

Tennessee's offer would likely start with pick 103.

New England Patriots

Cap Space: $58,081,877

$58,081,877 2025 Draft Picks: 4, 38, 69, 77, 106, 144, 171, 220, 238

4, 38, 69, 77, 106, 144, 171, 220, 238 Wide Receiver Depth Chart: Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins

The Patriots have a lot of interesting names on the wide receiver depth chart, but no one they can 100 percent count on in 2025. They might even be able to use one of their young players in the trade for Hill.

Also similarly to Tennessee, it would be helpful to quarterback Drake Maye to have a receiver of Hill's caliber and skillset. Plus New England has a worse offensive line so the receiving options could be even more important.

Pick 106 plus wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk would be an interesting opening offer to Miami.

Seattle Seahawks

Cap Space: $31,095,843

$31,095,843 2025 Draft Picks: 18, 50, 52, 82, 92, 137, 172, 175, 223, 234

18, 50, 52, 82, 92, 137, 172, 175, 223, 234 Wide Receiver Depth Chart: Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Maquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Bobo

While the new-look wide receiver corps isn't as bad as we all thought it would be, it still needs more talent on it. Seattle made some major changes this offseason by replacing Geno Smith, D.K. Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett with Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp and Maquez Valdes-Scantling.

Smith and Metcalf were looking for long-term contracts, and Seattle was willing to take a step down in talent for guys on shorter deals. Darnold and Kupp only got guaranteed money in 2025. A trade for Tyreek Hill could fall in line with that idea since Hill only has guarantees this year. But the talent would be higher than what they have now.

Multiple of their Day 3 picks probably wouldn't get the trade done, so they might have to offer pick 92. But with five picks on Day 2 it's a move they can stomach.

San Fransisco 49ers

Cap Space: $32,483,262

$32,483,262 2025 Draft Picks: 11, 43, 75, 100, 113, 138, 147, 160, 227, 249, 252

11, 43, 75, 100, 113, 138, 147, 160, 227, 249, 252 Wide Receiver Depth Chart: Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, DeMarcus Robinson

The 49ers are in a similar boat to the Seahawks. They traded Deebo Samuel because of the multi-year drama in their wide receiver room related to contracts. But a one-year rental for Tyreek Hill to join the roster would likely be less of an issue than keeping Deebo and Brandon Aiyuk together long-term.

The offense in San Fransisco was a mess last year, mostly due to injuries. And while Hill has his own injury issues he would provide extra insurance for the room. Not to mention, his connection to head coach Kyle Shanahan through Mike McDaniel could also come in handy.

With the number of picks they have San Fransisco might start a negotiation with picks 113 and 160. But they could go as high as 100 plus a seventh-rounder if needed.

Arizona Cardinals

Cap Space: $32,808,570

$32,808,570 2025 Draft Picks: 16, 47, 78, 115, 152, 225

16, 47, 78, 115, 152, 225 Wide Receiver Depth Chart: Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Zay Jones, Greg Dortch

Arizona's receiving corps, highlighted by Marvin Harrison Jr. was disappointing in 2024. We all might've counted on the rookie to have too big of an impact on the offense in year one. It's far too early to call him a bust, but it's not too early to add another veteran to the room to boost that side of the ball, and open things up for Harrison.

Now in year three of this regime, the Cardinals have had some nice seasons. But in a weaker NFC, it's time to take a leap one way or another. Whether that be a top-10 offense, a playoff appearance, or a potential regular-season division title.

It's not as big a need as some of these other teams, so Arizona might only offer pick 115 and hope Hill and the Dolphins want the receiver to go to the desert.

Dallas Cowboys

Cap Space: $32,712,473

$32,712,473 2025 Draft Picks : 12, 44, 76, 149, 174, 204, 211, 217, 239, 247

: 12, 44, 76, 149, 174, 204, 211, 217, 239, 247 Wide Receiver Depth Chart: CeeDee Lamb, Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin

The Cowboys are in dire need of another offensive weapon. Despite Dak Prescott and I's affinity for tight end Jake Ferguson, if he's your second-best option on offense, your team isn't good enough.

Tyreek could open things up for CeeDee Lamb as well as allow both players to move around in the formation. And for a first-time head coach in Brian Schottenheimer who will also call offensive plays, having as many weapons as possible on the offense would be a big help.

Unfortunately for Dallas, they traded their fourth-round pick on Jonathan Mingo. So they can try packaging picks (2025 or 2026) with 149 to compete with these other offers, or they can just swing big with pick 76.