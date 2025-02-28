Tyrese Haliburton is rounding back into form, and it might save the Pacers season

A rollercoaster season for the Indiana Pacers appears to be trending upward as we head into March.

After a slow start to the 2024-25 season start, the Pacers are rounding into form a mere weeks before the postseason.

With a 33-24 record, Indiana currently sits in fourth in the Eastern Conference. As expected, much of their recent success hinges on star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton has elevated his play since the All-Star break, averaging 25.8 points and 11.8 assists on 63/53/100% shooting splits. He has been taking better care of the basketball, limiting his turnovers while maintaining high-level efficiency.

Tyrese Haliburton since the break:



25.8 PPG

11.8 APG

5.0 3PM

63/53/100%

83.3% TS (!!!)



47 AST with only 4 TOV. pic.twitter.com/OmTMz5WZOf — StatMamba (@StatMamba) February 27, 2025

Indiana's star heating up at the right time signals good things for the franchise moving forward.

Tyres Haliburton's reemergence has been remarkable

It took longer than Pacers fans would have liked, but Haliburton has found his rhythm and is back to playing at an All-Star level. His overall production has still dipped from 20.1 points and 10.9 assists a night to 18.4 points and 8.7 assists. But Haliburton seems to be re-gaining his form as we head down the home stretch.

With a third of the season remaining, the Pacers have a prime opportunity to gain some momentum ahead of the postseason. Winners of four out of their last five, Indiana looks rock solid, and Haliburton is leading the charge.

Haliburton and the Pacers are looking to recapture the magic from just a season ago when the guard broke out and led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals while stamping himself as a legit star.

The top of the East is a minefield, though, as Cleveland and Boston look unbeatable. A postseason run isn't out of the question for Indy, though, especially with their star looking much more like himself.