This Tyrese Haliburton record might reach 'unbreakable' status in the next few years

Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has placed himself in elite company following the Pacers' 119-105 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

The All-Star guard has recently surpassed Chris Paul for the most 20 points, 10 assists games, with zero turnovers. Haliburton had 22 points, 10 assists, and two steals in Wednesday's game, proving to be too much for the Hornets.

According to NBA.com/stats, Haliburton recorded his 14th career game with at least 20 points and 10 assists without committing any turnovers, passing Paul, who has 13. It is the most by any player since turnovers became an official statistic in the 1977-78 season.

Tyrese Haliburton's new record might be unbreakable

Haliburton is undoubtedly one of the best point guards in the NBA, and this new record further solidifies his place amongst the game's elite. He has the chance to make his mark in NBA history by making that record unbreakable as he continues to excel throughout his career.

Based on how young he is and how dynamic he has been throughout his career, he has a chance to keep this record going for a long time.

After a slow start to the season, Haliburton is averaging 18.7 points per game, 9.2 assists, and 1.5 steals on 47.3 percent shooting from the field. He has also committed just 1.7 turnovers per game, proving he can handle the basketball.

He has led the Pacers to a 45-31 record with six games remaining, and they are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, looking to make some noise in the postseason against a competitive field.

Last season, they pulled off a miraculous run to the NBA Eastern Conference, where they fell to the eventual NBA Champion Boston Celtics. Haliburton and the Pacers hope to recapture some of that same magic from last season by building off their epic playoff run.