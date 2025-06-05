Tyrese Haliburton makes unbelievable leap in new NBA Player rankings

Talk about creeping on a come up. Tyrese Haliburton has done his best Bone Thugs n Harmony impersonation during this year’s NBA playoffs. His efforts have landed the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000. Ever since Hali was voted the most overrated player in the Association by his peers, the former No. 12 overall pick (2020 NBA Draft) has been on tear shredding through Eastern Conference foes. Haliburton flipped the script on everybody who doubted him to the point where “The Ringer” had to rank him No. 7 in their latest list of the top 100 NBA players, right now.

Players in the NBA might not like Haliburton’s game (nor his father’s antics) but they’ve had a tough time stopping him during this Pacers run to the Finals. Even more than that, everyone should respect his game and leadership on the floor regardless of how the NBA Finals go against Oklahoma City. The dramatic leap Hali has taken in such a short time is nothing short of phenomenal.

Tyrese Haliburton is now ranked above LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama

“So, since we last caught up, Haliburton has ascended to a higher plane of existence. He is cementing himself as one of the great modern postseason performers with clutch play after clutch play—he’s the beating heart of a high-octane offense (and defense!) that has run its way into the Finals. As essential as his pull-up shooting, off-ball cuts, and instantaneous decision-making have been to the Pacers’ charmed run, it’s been a pleasant surprise seeing Haliburton’s defensive acuity resurface after years of lying dormant. Hali’s made use of this extended run to show the league just how well-rounded a player he’s become. And that’s a player deserving of top 10 status.”

Haliburton may not average the most points or shoot the highest percentage, but he’s proven to have that “it” factor, coming through in times when the Pacers have needed him the most. At this point, anyone who attempts to downplay what he’s done during this postseason run is just hating. It’s okay not to like Haliburton’s game or his own personal swag, but what can’t be denied is the fact that he’s a baller and has shown up thus far on the NBA’s biggest stages.