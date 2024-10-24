25-under-25: Tyrese Maxey gets one percent better every day
Tyrese Maxey lives by a simple creed.
"Get one percent better every day."
That has been his motto since childhood and it has translated well to the NBA. When he arrived on the Philadelphia 76ers roster as the 21st pick in 2020 NBA Draft, Maxey was considered a project — a bursty athlete with iffy shooting splits and a fiery spirit. On the draft broadcast, Maxey pushed through tears to deliver his promise to the 76ers franchise and its fans.
"I thank Philadelphia so much for this opportunity, and I promise it won't be a regret."
It's safe to say Maxey has lived up to that promise. It took a minute, but the Kentucky product gradually worked his way up the Sixers pecking order to his current status — that of a max contract All-Star widely viewed as the second-best player on a team that includes Paul George.
Maxey's work ethic is the stuff of legend. Nobody works harder, straight up. Doc Rivers used to say he had to lock Maxey out of the gym. At 23 years old, Maxey has transformed from a 29.2 percent 3-point shooter in college to one of the most prolific and versatile shot-makers in the NBA. He takes deep 3s, both pulling up and off the catch. He's at 39.6 percent for his career as a pro.
More than an improved jump shooter, Maxey has steadfastly improved the margins of his skill set. He's fast — we all know that — but Maxey has gotten so much better at weaponizing his speed over the years. Once a blunt-force object, Maxey's game now embodies a more sublime finesse. He mixes speeds, manipulates defenders with his handle, and creates space with impeccable footwork.
He has learned from the best, of course. Say what you will about James Harden, but that partnership had a noticeable impact on Maxey, who credits Harden with taking him to the next level. Suddenly Maxey has an awfully familiar double step-back in his arsenal. Now Maxey, drafted as a combo guard bordering on a tiny wing, can confidently run point and set up the offense. Harden was a tremendous mentor — an endless well of knowledge for the insatiably hungry Maxey.
So, what's next for Maxey? More of the same. He's going to get better and better, until we cross over the matrix and all of time expands for us.
Tyrese Maxey just keeps getting better and he won't stop now
There have always been glaring imperfections in Maxey's game. From his defensive shortcomings to decision-making kinks on offense, it has never been hard to poke holes in his emerging talent. What has been so impressive about Maxey's rise, however, is how diligently he addresses those weaknesses.
You'd struggle to find a more coachable star. Maxey has struck the perfect balance between self-confidence and total coachability. He does not have an ego when it comes to taking instruction and working to get better. And yet, when he's on the floor, Maxey is a cold-blooded killer. We've seen it on the postseason stage now. He is Philadelphia's best clutch weapon, as dynamic a guard creator as you'll find in the Eastern Conference these days.
Maxey used to take the backseat too often, but he has come into his own powers for Philadelphia. He is a bonafide star, no longer held back by Doc Rivers' silliness or the illusion of more established star-power on the roster. Maxey occupies an equal playing field with Joel Embiid and Paul George. He is every bit an offensive cornerstone as those two.
It has been special to watch Maxey develop as a point guard. The game has slowed down dramatically since his first season in the league. Once resembling a bullet shot out of a gun, Maxey is now more deliberate with his self-creation. He's not just sprinting full speed into traffic. He's using stutter steps and changes in speed and direction to lull his defender off balance, then hitting the turbo button. And folks, there isn't a more effective turbo button in the NBA. Maxey's straight-line speed is unmatched. Factor in his improved ability to play through contact, and the Sixers have a special three-level scorer on their hands. Maxey has already added a ton of muscle this summer, so the finishing element of his game could get even better in 2024-25.
Maxey entered the league as a score-first guard without much of a jumper. Now he's a top-five percent shooter, a bonafide lead ball-handler, and one of the most explosive open-court athletes in the sport. His improvement arc should frighten the rest of the Eastern Conference. Few players get so demonstrably better with each passing season — heck, each passing week. Maxey is always picking up new tricks and tightening the screws on his approach.
More special things lie ahead for the Sixers' speedster.
Tyrese Maxey ranked No. 5 on FanSided's 2024-25 25-under-25, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.