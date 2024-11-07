Tyrese Maxey's unfortunate injury update could end the Sixers season before it truly began
By Lior Lampert
When it rains, it pours, which is something the Philadelphia 76ers are currently learning the hard way.
Between All-Star wing Paul George's delayed, highly anticipated team debut and superstar center Joel Embiid's health/off-court drama, the 76ers already had enough on their plate. Oh, not to mention, they're tied for last place in the Eastern Conference. And suddenly, they're dealing with a right hamstring injury to standout point guard Tyrese Maxey, who's reportedly set to miss time.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Maxey is "expected to miss a couple of weeks" because of the soft tissue issue. Philadelphia hasn't conducted a "full evaluation," but they're "bracing" to be without the 24-year-old and will take a "careful approach" with him.
Maxey suffered the mentioned hamstring ailment in Philly's recent 110-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was officially ruled out early in the fourth quarter, finishing with 12 points, one assist, and a rebound in 32 minutes.
Losing Maxey is a crushing blow for the 76ers. Not only has he been their best player this season, but his being sidelined further stalls the unveiling of Philly's "Big Three." With George back in the mix and Embiid's return ostensibly looming, we were finally nearing seeing them all in action together. Alas, the reigning Most Improved Player of the Year won't be available for the foreseeable future.
The Embiid-led Sixers can't have a normal season -- literally. They simply don't know how. It's been constant chaos. Philly's had multiple failed No. 1 overall picks to drama with co-stars and being on their third head coach over a tumultuous, disappointing decade-long era. Yet, Maxey has felt like the glaring bright spot of it all, though he's now hurt and facing a multi-week absence.
Following a breakout campaign last year, Maxey picked up where he left off through the first seven contests of 2024-25. He's averaging 27.6 points, 3.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game with .406/.286/.822 shooting splits in an NBA-leading 39.7 nightly minutes. Notably, his efficiency has declined, but not having Embiid or George (mostly) alongside him has played a part in that.