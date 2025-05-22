Tyson Bagent quote says everything about Bears’ coaching problems

I will believe it when I see it, but the vibes coming out of Halas Hall these days are most certainly on the uptick. The Chicago Bears have a new coaching from the year prior. Offensive-minded Ben Johnson came over from the rival Detroit Lions to replace an increasingly ineffective defensive-minded head coach in Matt Eberflus. This move is all about getting the most out of Caleb Williams.

That being said, what Williams' backup Tyson Bagent had to say about the new coaching staff resonates with me quite a bit. There seems to be a more philosophical approach to running a modern NFL offense than ever before in Chicago. With the way Johnson likes to draw up plays, I would be stunned if Williams does not become the Bears' first 4,000-yard passer after this year or the next one.

Bagent's comment is all about Johnson's staff teaching them what needs to happen on every play."

“The way that they are teaching us what we are responsible for on every play… very detail oriented… everything makes sense.”

Bagent may have thrown the previous coaching staff under the bus, but he no longer plays for them.

As long as the Bears develop a strong mental toughness too, there is no telling how good they will be.

Tyson Bagent speaks glowingly about the new Chicago Bears' staff

What I have often found to be an issue when it comes to the Bears is an overhyped offseason, coupled with a disappointing season, year after year after year... This is a franchise that claims it wants to be modern, but is so incredibly beholden to the past. You cannot have it both ways in the NFL. It is why I think there is a chance that Johnson and his staff could change fortunes in Chicago.

He may be coming into Chicagoland quite cocky, but he did see the Lions have their best run of success since at least the peak Barry Sanders years, probably since the glory days of the 1950s. Trying to teach an old dog new tricks can be frustrating to the point of giving up, but that is why you must find their sense of motivation. What kind of tricks or treats does Johnson have up his sleeve?

I think the big key here is complete and total buy-in from all parties involved. If all the players and coaches are in lock-step, then we could see some progress out of the cellar dwellers of the deep NFC North. I expect Detroit will pull back to some degree, but how much in the wake of Johnson and Aaron Glenn's departures? Right now, I feel Chicago can push for a playoff spot, but Williams must level up.

Bagent may only be the backup, but his assessment of the situation at hand does give me hope.