U.S. Open weather delay: What golf fans need to know from Oakmont

The weather in Western Pennsylvania is taking a toll on the final round of the 125th U.S. Open. The third major of the season was halted due to rain coming into the area at 4:01 p.m. local time. The final pairings in Sunday’s final round were just about to make the turn for the final nine holes when heavy rain poured into the area.

Play was suspended at Oakmont Country Club at 4:01 p.m. ET due to dangerous weather in the area. pic.twitter.com/2IkOmNoT7t — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2025

Sam Burns is the leader at 2-under through seven holes as play was halted. It was a brutal day on the course with J.J. Spaun, shooting 5-over through the first eight holes and now down to tied for fifth place in the leaderboard. He entered the day at 3-under.

Oakmont, known for its coarse roughs and fast greens, has taken many victims through the first three rounds and that’s no different on Sunday. Now with a potential lengthy delay, we’ll see how the saturated course will play in the final round.

This story will be updated with additional information.