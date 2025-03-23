No one could possibly be as miserable as Mick Cronin after UCLA’s tourney exit

The NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32 tipped off on Saturday, March 22, featuring a slate of high-stakes matchups, including No. 7-seeded UCLA taking on No. 2-seeded Tennessee. The Volunteers secured a 67-58 victory, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season.

Despite a valiant effort from the Bruins, who kept the game closer than the final score suggested, no one appeared more deflated than UCLA head coach Mick Cronin following the loss. His frustration was on full display during the postgame press conference.

Moderator: “We are joined by UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and student-athletes Tyler Bilodeau and Skyy Clark. After the head coach makes his opening statement, we will open the floor to student questions. Coach?”

Mick Cronin: “I don’t really have one. It’s 12:30 a.m.”

Moderator: “Questions for our student-athletes?”

Cronin has developed a reputation for quirky postgame remarks, and this moment was no exception. However, he still acknowledged Tennessee’s toughness and determination, crediting the Volunteers for earning their No. 2 seed.

Mick Cronin was completely over his final press conference of UCLA's season

When asked about UCLA’s outlook for the 2025-2026 season, Cronin was quick to dismiss any forward-looking discussions.

“Right now, guys, it’s 12:40 a.m., and our season just ended. That’s it. You’re going to ask me about next year? Right now, my biggest concern is how bad the seats are on the Allegiant flight, on that terrible plane we’re flying home on tomorrow.”

The lighthearted jab, laced with frustration, drew a few laughs from the room. However, when another reporter told Cronin to simply “hang in there,” he doubled down on his reluctance to discuss the future.

“And is there any chance that Doug got me some hot food? Because I don’t eat on game day — so I’d like something edible. Not next year, not right now, guys.”

UCLA’s 2024-25 season ended as one of eight Big Ten teams to make the tournament, finishing with a 23-11 regular season record.

Despite averaging just 8.5 points per game during the regular season, Skyy Clark led the Bruins with 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting against Tennessee. Leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau came in just behind him with 15 points but those were the only two players for UCLA to reach double-figures in the defensive-minded affair.

With no seniors on the roster, UCLA could be poised for a strong return next season — even if Cronin wasn’t ready to discuss it just yet.