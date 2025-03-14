UConn’s last-second push toward March Madness has Lakers fans coming to a stunning realization

The UConn Huskies are one of the most storied programs in college basketball history, with both their men’s and women’s teams cementing dynasties over the years. On the men’s side, head coach Dan Hurley has elevated the program to new heights, building on their 2011 championship and delivering back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024.

UConn’s 37-3 record last season was the best by any champion since John Calipari’s 2012 Kentucky Wildcats, and their repeat run made them the first to do so since Florida in 2006-07. Hurley was on top of the college basketball world — but then came a tempting offer from the NBA.

The Lakers’ tempting offer to Dan Hurley

Following UConn’s second straight title, the Los Angeles Lakers came calling, looking to bring Hurley to the NBA coaching ranks. For weeks, speculation ran wild. Would he leave? Would he take on the challenge of coaching LeBron James in what could be his final years?

Instead, Hurley shocked many by turning down the NBA and signing a six-year, $50 million extension with UConn. The contract made him the third highest-paid coach in NCAA men’s basketball, but more importantly, it gave him the opportunity to chase history — a three-peat, something no team has done since UCLA in the 1960s and 70s.

But instead of further cementing his coaching legacy, the 2024-25 season has turned into a fight for survival.

UConn's season unravels after Dan Hurley turns down Lakers

UConn entered the season ranked No. 2 in the nation, but early struggles quickly dashed their hopes of a historic three-peat. They matched last season’s total losses (three) in just their seventh game, stumbling through the Maui Invitational. After a promising eight-game win streak, another setback came — a loss to unranked Villanova, followed by an inconsistent stretch of trading wins and losses.

When the dust settled, UConn finished 23-9 — unranked and a shadow of last year’s powerhouse.

Now, as they battle in the Big East Tournament Final Four. They might be fighting to save Hurley’s credibility in the first year of his lucrative contract extension.

Did Dan Hurley make the wrong choice by returning to UConn over taking Lakers job?

Just days ago, Hurley admitted many of his players will either enter the NBA Draft or transfer portal, meaning next season could be even tougher. With UConn’s championship core crumbling, the program could be facing a major rebuild.

Meanwhile, the NBA moved on — and Hurley may have missed his best shot at coaching at the next level. Instead of Hurley leading the Lakers, JJ Redick now has the privilege of coaching both LeBron James and Luka Dončić, two of the game’s greatest talents. Plus, Redick has shown to be the right hire, as the former player went from the sports media world to the coaching sidelines. Lakers fans have to like what they have seen, as they are 40-24 on the season and are in playoff position.

On Friday, UConn faces Creighton at 9:00 PM ET. If they win, they’ll face either St. John’s or Marquette in the Big East final. But even with a conference championship, this season will always carry the weight of "what could have been".

For Hurley, the question will linger: Did he stay when he should’ve left?

Hurley made a loyal and calculated choice to stay at UConn, but loyalty doesn’t guarantee success. The program’s future is uncertain, and missing out on the Lakers job could become one of his biggest regrets.

With his roster in flux and the NBA door possibly closed, this season may not just define UConn’s fate — it could shape Hurley’s legacy for years to come.