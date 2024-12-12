The ultimate offseason wish list for Packers fans
The Packers are enjoying a good season but the reality is they are sitting in third place in their own division with just four games to go in the regular-season. They are not going to catch the Lions to win the NFC North and the odds are stacked against them catching the Vikings for second place.
That means GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff have plenty of work to do once the offseason arrives. They don't need to remake the roster, but head coach Matt LaFleur needs an infusion of talent at key positions if he's going to transform his team to a Super Bowl caliber squad in 2025.
Packers fans who are already looking ahead to what the offseason can hold need look no further. These are the items Green Bay should have on their wish list the second this season ends.
Packers wish list item No. 1: Move up to draft James Pearce, Jr
It's no secret that Green Bay's collective of edge-rushers hasn't gotten it done this season. Rashan Gary has been steady but nothing close to the star the Packers need him to be. Lukas Van Ness has not lived up to the potential of his draft status. No one else on Jeff Hafley's front has shown they have what it takes to be a starter.
It's time for the Packers to go for something different. Their front-seven currently lacks a speed rusher who can blow past opposing tackles on the perimeter. That's why Gutekunst should make a bold move up the draft board to nab Tennessee edge-rusher James Pearce, Jr in the offseason.
Pearce lacks the size required to set a physical edge against the run but Green Bay should be willing to overlook that issue. They need a pure speed guy who can come onto the field for obvious passing downs and wreak havoc. Pearce has elite speed and bend on the outside. He is the sort of rookie who can be a double-digit sack artist during his first season as a pro even if he's a situational pass rusher.
Green Bay will likely need to move up from their spot late in Round 1 to somewhere in the middle of Day One to acquire the talented speed rusher. It's time for the Packers to go all-in on fortifying their pass rush and Pearce can help them do just that.
Packers wish list No. 2: Sign Azeez Ojulari
The Packers considered trading for Azeez Ojulari before this year's trade deadline before injury put him on the sideline. Green Bay should circle back and outbid the competition to sign him in free agency this offseason.
Like Pearce, Ojulari can also be criticized for his lack of size on the edge. He fell out of favor in New York because of his lack of all-around skils. That does not change the reality that he gave the Giants seven sacks in limited snaps this year. That would be more snacks than anyone on Green Bay's roster has to date.
Ojulari's sack total will help him draw interest from multiple teams in free agency but his lack of size is going to prevent him from earning a payday the Packers can't handle. A solid three or four-year offer early in free agency should be enough for Gutekust to get a deal done.
Packers wish list No. 3: Draft Mansoor Delane on Day Two
Jaire Alexander has struggled to stay on the field this season which means Green Bay has played far too many games without a true No. 1 cornerback. It's crucial that the Packers find a long-term successor for Alexander in this year's draft.
If the organization spends its first round pick on an edge rusher they will need to focus their attention on a cornerback in Round 2. That's where Mansoor Delane should be available. The Packers should rush to the podium to secure the Virginia Tech defensive back.
Delane does not have perfectly polished technique but he possesses good length and athleticism. Add in the competitive fire he plays the position with and it's easy to see how he can succeed in the NFL. It might take him a season to adjust to the challenges of playing against elite competition, but he has what it takes to develop into a quality-starter by the time his rookie season concludes. That will help him be ready for Green Bay's playoff run in 2025.
Packers wish list No. 4: Sign Drew Dalman in free agency
The Packers' offensive line has played well as a group this year, but center has been a problem spot. Josh Myers has been the weak link of the group. Green Bay should let him walk in free agency and replace him with Drew Dalman.
The Falcons center has been particularly effective as a run blocker this year as his PFF grade of 89.1 illustrates. Signing him could do wonders to unlock Josh Jacobs' ability to grind out yards via interior runs in 2025.
Centers do not typically get lucrative contracts in free agency which means the Packers won't need to break the bank to land Dalman. Loads of teams prefer to find their interior lineman via the draft to control their costs. The relatively small cost of Green Bay's current tackles permits them to spend a little more on the inside to round out their group.
Nothing is more important to the Packers' long-term prospects than protecting quarterback Jordan Love. Swapping Myers for Dalman would give the offense a signifcant upgrade in 2025. It's the sort of subtle move that can pay big dividends in the playoffs.