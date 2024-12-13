The ultimate offseason wishlist for Steelers fans
By DJ Dunson
As promising as this season has been three-quarters of the way through it, we’re deep enough into the Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 campaign to be honest about their strengths and vulnerabilities. Najee Harris still runs indecisively, hits the hole apprehensively, and their receivers are a jambalaya of spare parts and castoffs. Wilson isn’t even guaranteed to return in 2025. These flaws won’t be patched up on their own. Saint Nick ain’t coming to town after the league year is over. He’ll take off for the year after the 25th while the Steelers front office won’t fire into action until mid-March which means Omar Khan has his work cut out for him. Here’s an early look at the unofficial wishlist for Steeler Nation.
Re-sign Russell Wilson to a hometown discount
Earlier this week, ESPN’s Pittsburgh Steelers reporter Brooks Pryor cast doubt on the Steelers' ability to come to an agreement with Wilson in the offseason. by conflating Wilson's desire to play into his 40s with the negotiations over his next contract.
"It's too soon to tell. The Steelers don't negotiate contracts during the season, so anything with these quarterbacks -- both of whom will be free agents — will have to wait until after the book closes on 2024. Their ability to bring back one or both will largely be dictated by the quarterback market — and the long-term desire of each player … Wilson said last month he wanted to play five to seven more seasons, so if the Steelers aren't willing to give him more than a three-year deal, it might be difficult to keep him."
The Steelers will be negotiating against the market while they franchise-tag Wilson. No franchise in the NFL will offer Wilson, a 36-year-old mobile but diminutive passer, with a contract lined with guarantees into his 40s. Not even the Browns. However, the Steelers are the franchise most likely to offer a deal that will pay him handsomely for three more years. They have the upper hand, the familiarity factor in their favor, and they’ve earned the trust since revitalizing Wilson’s career and preserving his starting job on ice after Justin Fields led them to a 4-2 start.
Sign or draft another reliable red zone target
George Pickens’ strained hamstring put the Steelers may be the chickens coming home to roost. A prominent secondary target in Pittsburgh’s offense would go a long way toward patching up their offense’s biggest liability. Wilson has transformed the Steelers into a boom-or-bust explosive offense. Another stick of dynamite might be all they needed to boost their offense into the stratosphere. This week, the Steelers will get a first-hand look at a team with a true No. 1 and No. 2 receiver while they trot out a receiving corps off the scrap heap. Roman Wilson’s hamstring has pushed him to the side in 2024 which puts the front office in a tricky position of waiting until 2025 to evaluate him. The Steelers' first-round pick will likely focus on a big, red-zone target who can also take the top off secondaries downfield.
An upgrade from Najee Harris
Arthur Smith’s zone-blocking scheme is constructed around a robust ground game. Wilson in particular thrives operating out of play-action. However, play action’s effectiveness is nuked if defenses aren’t worried about what’s happening from the box. Harris is in the final year of his rookie deal after his fifth-year option was declined.
While there have been spurts where Harris has been able to hit the hole and use his size and agility to generate consistent yardage, he’s generally been a neutral force. The Steelers may find they’re better off investing in a rookie at running back or pursuing a game-changer in free agency or on the trade market.
Mike Brown re-signs Tee Higgins
The Bengals should be an obelisk in the AFC North for at least another decade with Joe Burrow under center. Thankfully, Cincinnati’s rudderless ship has made a series of miscalculations that have set them back since reaching Super Bowl LVI. Lou Anoramu’s Bengals defense has been dismantled piece-by-piece leaving Trey Hendrickson as the diamond in a junkyard unit.
Tying an even larger share of their salary cap into a receiver when Burrow is losing games while airing it out for 350 yards and five touchdowns in losses is the opposite of how winning franchises pivot. The Baltimore Ravens have made do with Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers, and Rashod Bateman. Paying more than 40 percent of their salary cap to receivers and a quarterback is exactly what the rest of the AFC North hopes for.