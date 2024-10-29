Ump Show: Mark Carlson just ended the Yankees season with horrendous strike call
The New York Yankees offense went cold in the World Series but it wasn't the batters in pinstripes who blew the chance to score in the bottom of the seventh. It was home plate umpire Mark Carlson.
Gleyber Torres struck out to end the inning with two men on base and Juan Soto lurking. The pitch that did it was juuuuuuuuuuuust a lot up high.
Seriously, how does this get called a strike?
Umpires get calls wrong. We get it. Still, that's egregiously high to call.
Yankees got no help from World Series umpire in Game 3
It usually evens out between the two teams. But in that spot, the missed call might have had series-level impact. If called correctly, Torres would have had a full count. Sure, he might have struck out on the payoff pitch anyways. But he also could have got on base, bringing Soto to the plate as the tying run.
If it was just one call, it would have been bad enough. Of course it wasn't just one call. Carlson's strike zone was inconsistent all night. It says something about the state of umpiring in MLB right now that this is the best the league has to offer.
At the same time, the Yankees only have themselves to blame for being in the hole they're in. Aaron Judge couldn't buy a hit in the first three games of the series no matter how hard he tried to swing (or maybe because of it). Judge wasn't the only problem though. Only Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Anthony Volpe logged hits in the first eight innings. Clarke Schmidt only made it 2.2 innings, giving up three earned runs.
After losing the first two games of the series in Los Angeles, the Yankees needed to show something more back home in New York. All they gave was more of the same.