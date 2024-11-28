Un-retire backfire: Shaq Barrett's bid to re-enter the NFL foiled by his former team
By Austen Bundy
Everyone who thought they hadn't seen the last of defensive standout Shaquil Barrett in the NFL can put the "welcome back" banners away. The 32-year-old retiree will not be returning to active playing duty in 2024.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the odd saga that began with Barrett retiring on July 20 after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and signing in free agency with the Miami Dolphins, and then un-retiring on Tuesday has concluded anti-climactically.
Miami decided literally at the last moment to not re-activate Barrett from its retired/reserve list (the deadline was 4pm Thursday) and also will not release him to allow him to sign with another team. Meaning, Barrett's rights are still owned by the Dolphins and he is stuck there through the 2025 season unless the team releases him in the new league year.
Barrett reportedly expressed interest in playing for Miami when he un-retired, per Rapoport, but the team apparently has no reciprocal interest in even putting him on the practice squad.
But its decision to not release Barrett is the most interesting part of the situation because that would suggest Miami still believes he has the abilities to continue playing but doesn't want another team to potentially snag him in the push for the playoffs.
NFL Network's Tom Peliserro noted on X Thursday that a player who un-retires cannot hit free agency at the conclusion of a season. He must remain with the team he's currently under contract with until that team waives or releases him.
Entering Week 13, the Dolphins have the seventh-best overall defense in the league and the eighth-best against the pass. Miami's most direct competitors in the hunt for a playoff spot are Denver (third overall), Los Angeles (13th overall) and Indianapolis (28th overall).
Barrett hasn't played a game since Week 18 in 2023 but he had 4.5 sacks, forced three fumbles and recorded a pick-six for Tampa Bay that year. If he's stayed in shape then Miami's fears might actually be reasonable.
It's unfortunate there's no room for Barrett on Miami's entire defensive roster but the NFL is a business and Miami might've made a smart business decision by making a potentially solid defender unavailable to its competitors.