Should UNC fans panic after three consecutive losses?
By Austin Owens
After a disappointing 94-79 loss to Alabama on Wednesday night, North Carolina has now started their season at 4-4. While it is unusual to see the Tar Heels have four losses at this point in the season, most of them can actually be justified to an extent.
Many people view this as a time for Hubert Davis to hit the panic button. On one hand, North Carolina has some aspects of their game they should be heavily concerned about. On the other hand, three of UNC’s four losses have come against top 10 opponents (two of which have been ranked No. 1). So is it REALLY time to panic yet?
Should UNC fans panic?
Let’s start with a short answer to the question above: no. UNC basketball fans are not used to losing skids like this, especially in non-conference play, but so far this season they have had one of the toughest schedules of any team in the country.
North Carolina has suffered losses to Kansas on the road, Auburn in the Maui Invitational and Alabama at home. The only “bad” loss for the Heels to this point came in a consolation game against Michigan State (a more than respectable program) in Maui.
The concerning part of these losses is how much UNC is getting dominated by bigs in the paint and getting out-rebounded, something we have hardly ever said about a North Carolina basketball team. Additionally, guards Elliot Cadeau and R.J. Davis are not playing to their full potential and turning the ball over. This is resulting in a lot of offensive droughts. However, there are bright spots for Hubert Davis to build off of.
Freshman stars Drake Powell and Ian Jackson have been sensational so far and have kept the Tar Heels in games by being productive on both ends of the floor. Once UNC’s guards find a way to mesh with these two a little bit more and realize Armando Bacot and Harris Ingram are not there to finish pick and rolls through traffic, North Carolina will cut down on their turnovers and be more effective offensively.
As challenging as it is, it is not quite time to panic yet. Although North Carolina has not captured a win against a ranked opponent, they will have a few more opportunities by the end of the year. Should UNC find themselves at the top of the ACC standings at the end of the season, they would be in a position to make a run heading into March.