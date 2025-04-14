UNC's latest transfer portal win is exactly the sort of player Hubert Davis needed

A handful of days after entering the portal with a "do not contact" tag, Alabama transfer forward Jarin Stevenson has reportedly committed to North Carolina. He's a Chapel Hill native, so this has been the expected outcome. Nonetheless, this is a massive get for head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, literally and figuratively.

Even after adding former Arizona big man Henri Veesaar, North Carolina sorely lacked size heading into 2025-26. Davis ostensibly recognized this, hence Stevenson's unsurprising homecoming, giving the team a necessary frontcourt boost. Suddenly, the Tar Heels are physically equipped to compete down low with the best of the ACC.

Jarin Stevenson's commitment to North Carolina gives Hubert Davis much-needed size

Incoming freshman Caleb Wilson is among the blue-blood program's most highly touted recruits ever. He's undeniably talented and will make his mark for the Tar Heels on both ends of the floor. But he's a bit undersized (6-foot-9, 205 pounds) for his position, which can create matchup-based lineup complications. Stevenson should quell any of those concerns, offering Davis a formidable plug-and-play option to turn to.

Stevenson didn't have a substantial role in two years at Alabama under head coach Nate Oats, though he displayed great skill and athleticism. The rising junior moves fluidly, particularly for someone of his frame (6-foot-11, 215 pounds), and figures to come off the bench behind Veesaar and Wilson. Davis now has an intriguing, versatile interior trio that all function differently.

Veesaar is a 7-footer who thrives as a connective playmaker and rim protector. Wilson is a two-way force with offensive limitations beyond the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Stevenson is more of a stretch four/five, highlighting the wide range of skill sets Davis has at his disposal.

In 74 contests (27 starts) across two seasons at Alabama, Stevenson averaged 5.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game with .423/.312/.636 shooting splits. While the numbers don't jump off the screen, he was a top-25 recruit in 2023, according to On3. Perhaps a change of scenery and a return to his old stomping grounds can help unlock the potential many once thought he had.

Tar Heel Nation remembers what happened the last time Davis had a unique frontcourt threesome to work with. He guided All-American thumper Armando Bacot, slender floor-spacer Brady Manek and rotational center Dawson Garcia to the national championship game. North Carolina fell short at the hands of Kansas, but fans would take a chance to win the title again 10 times out of 10.