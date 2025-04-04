Uncertain Chris Godwin injury update clears up huge reason to stay with Buccaneers

If all goes well, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have the top two pass-catchers in franchise history when the 2025 season begins.

Six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans is the Buccaneers’ all-time leader in receptions (836), receiving yards (12,684), and 105 touchdowns catches. Second on the list is Chris Godwin: The 2019 Pro Bowler has totaled 579 grabs for 7,266 yards and 39 aerial scores. All three of those figures rank second in Buccaneers’ history.

The latter missed the final 10 games and the postseason in 2024 with a severe ankle injury, throwing his future with the team in doubt ahead of free agency. But general manager Jason Licht made sure that the eight-year pro did not hit the open market this offseason: Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Godwin signed a three-year, $66 million contract, with $45 million guaranteed, choosing to stay in Tampa rather than seek out suitors elsewhere.

Based on how his rehab is going, it's pretty clear why.

Injury update on wide receiver Chris Godwin

So how is the talented pro fairing as he attempts to get back on the field since going down on a Monday night at home in Week 7 vs. the Baltimore Ravens? Head coach Todd Bowles left open the possibility that he'll be ready to start the 2025 season, but things still seem awfully vague.

#Bucs coach Todd Bowles says he is optimistic Chris Godwin will be able to play Week 1. “I’m hoping he's on the field Week One. I'll have more to know about that after [this] month goes on - see how he feels when he gets running and practicing and everything else." — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) April 1, 2025

If Godwin is not ready for Tampa’s season opener, the Buccaneers’ wide receiving corps is still one of the deepest in the league. This past season, quarterback Baker Mayfield connected on 71.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 scores (16 interceptions).

Evans finished with 11 of those scoring grabs, and Godwin reached the end zone five times in his seven outings. However, it was rookie wideout Jalen McMillan who finished second on the team with eight TD receptions. The 2024 third-round pick from the University of Washington scored at least one touchdown in each of the team’s final six regular-season games. Veteran Sterling Shepard returns this season as well. It's safe to say this is a well-stocked unit.

It's also safe to say that Godwin might need some time to get back to 100 percent. Given how his timeline is shaking out, it's clear why he was willing to forgo free agency to stay in Tampa, as other teams likely would've had some reservations about his physical health.