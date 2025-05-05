Unexpected Blue Jays prospect should be team’s next answer in the rotation

The Toronto Blue Jays have seemingly done anything possible to put a competitive team on the field this season, but there's so much competition in the American League East that it still might not be enough. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are legit contenders while the Baltimore Orioles could be if they acquired pitching. It's truly one of the best divisions in the sport.

That's why the Blue Jays need to maximize every spot on their roster or else they'll be left behind.

While there are holes in the lineup, it's the starting rotation that's been a bit of a letdown. Chris Bassitt, Kevin Gausman, and Jose Berrios have been solid atop the rotation, but the last two starting spots have been held by negative WAR players.

Easton Lucas and Bowden Francis are both replaceable this season and the Blue Jays shouldn't waste any time in doing so. Lucas was recently sent down to the minor leagues, leaving the gaping hole in the rotation.

While the Blue Jays could go out and bring in a star pitcher like Joe Ryan or Sandy Alcántara on the trade market, they might have the perfect solution in their own farm system, acquired in a trade last season.

Jake Bloss could be the answer in the Blue Jays' starting rotation

The Blue Jays acquired pitching prospect Jake Bloss from the Houston Astros last season, and he might be the answer to their prayers this year.

The 23-year-old right hander has gotten hit around a bit this season, but he was excellent in the minor leagues this year. The Astros trusted him in the big leagues for a bit before he was traded to the Blue Jays. As of now, a lot of people are overlooking him because of his slow start, but he will likely find his stride in the coming weeks and could end up being the answer for Toronto.

Right now might not be the perfect time to bring him up, but don't sleep too hard on the talented righty. It's only a matter of time before he begins firing on all cylinders again. Once that happens, the Blue Jays will need to bring him up to the big leagues.