Much of the attention surrounding the Cleveland Browns' revamped, albeit overcrowded, quarterback room has centered around incoming rookies Dillon Gabriel and the polarizing Shedeur Sanders. We haven't seen them before, so it's understandable; they're fresh meat for the grinder.

Meanwhile, offseason acquisition Kenny Pickett continues to go unnoticed and is quietly in pole position to be the Browns' 2025 starting signal-caller. At least that's what the tea leaves suggest, if recent intel ($) from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com is any indication. While Gabriel and Sanders hog the limelight, the rising fourth-year pro is sneakily upstaging them.

Kenny Pickett is overshadowing Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in Browns QB competition

Per Cabot, "it will likely be" Pickett and Gabriel as the Nos. 1 and 2 passers in drills when Cleveland begins OTAs on May 27. Flacco and Sanders figure to round out the pecking order in that sequence. The hierarchy is reportedly "largely based on how and when they were acquired," though pairing a rookie with a veteran seemingly "[makes] the most sense."

Nonetheless, Cabot highlights Cleveland's infatuation with Pickett. The Browns ostensibly believe the 2022 first-round pick has a chance to be the next breakout QB. It may sound far-fetched, but castaways-turned-Pro Bowlers Sam Darnold and Jared Goff were used as examples of players with similarly lofty draft pedigree.

"The Browns made it clear during the NFL Annual Meeting in March how much they like Pickett and hope they’ve found their version of a Sam Darnold or Jared Goff," Cabot said. "A promising young player who flourishes in his second or third chance after a somewhat turbulent start."

Moreover, Cabot deemed Pickett's experience under former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator and current New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore last season "valuable." There weren't many opportunities for him behind Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts. Nevertheless, his brief stint as a backup in the City of Brotherly Love was massive for developmental purposes.

So, while Gabriel/Sanders keep making headlines following their impressive showings at rookie minicamp, Pickett's raining on their parade. The latter was recently favored to be under center for Cleveland come Week 1. However, seasoned gunslinger and fan-favorite Joe Flacco has since become the odds-on frontrunner, highlighting the messy situation the Browns have on their hands.