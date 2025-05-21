Unexpected Chiefs veteran fighting for his job in OTAs

Veteran running back Kareem Hunt landed another opportunity with the Kansas City Chiefs early last season. While he wasn't impressive by any stretch of the imagination, his efforts were serviceable and necessary after Isiah Pacheco suffered a broken leg.

Kansas City rewarded Hunt for his contributions in 2024 with a one-year, $1.5 million contract extension. However, the reunion could be on thin ice as soon as the Chiefs begin organized team activities (OTAs) next week. His roster spot is far from secure, for more reasons than one.

Chiefs veteran RB Kareem Hunt could be on the roster bubble heading into OTAs

First, Hunt will compete with a healthy Pacheco for touches, something he didn't have to do this past campaign. Yes, the latter made a late-year comeback, but was nowhere near 100 percent; the numbers and eye test reflect that. And even then, their efficiency metrics were similar, which doesn't bode well for the former.

Hunt's season-long 3.6 yards per attempt tally was the same as Pacheco's upon his return to the lineup, and they each boasted above-average success rates. Meanwhile, one is approaching the dreaded 30-year-old mark that often becomes the beginning of the end (or just the end) of a running back's career. The other is getting further from a gruesome injury and has plenty to prove in the final year of his rookie deal.

Chiefs offseason moves spell trouble for Kareem Hunt

Moreover, the Chiefs replenished their backfield this offseason, which spells trouble for the plodding Hunt. The defending AFC champions signed ex-San Francisco 49ers runner Elijah Mitchell (notably, to a slightly more lucrative deal than his new teammate). They also drafted SMU's Brashard Smith in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, a pass-catching specialist who figures to be in the mix.

It's also worth mentioning that the Chiefs had three RBs on their initial 53-man group last season. And one of them was undrafted free agent Carson Steele, who many consider a fullback. In other words, Hunt might be fighting for his job as soon as the 2025 Chiefs step on the gridiron together for the first time.

For whatever it's worth, Hunt did a solid albeit unspectacular job of holding down the fort in Pacheco's stead. He wasn't explosive, recording only one rush of at least 20 yards. Nonetheless, the one-time Pro Bowler would typically get what was blocked for him, which was good enough for the Chiefs -- until it wasn't.