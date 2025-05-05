Unexpected Dodgers prospect should be team’s next answer at left field

The Los Angeles Dodgers are considered favorites to repeat as World Series champions for a reason, but that doesn't mean their roster has no flaws. Left field in particular is a position of weakness, and that should get the team to promote top prospect Dalton Rushing to play there sooner rather than later.

Dodgers left fielders rank 21st in the majors with an 86 WRC+, according to FanGraphs, and that production only continues to decline. Michael Conforto, the team's primary left fielder, got off to a hot start to his Dodgers career, but he's gone hitless in his last 28 at-bats and has just three hits in his last 50. While he might turn it around, his upside isn't high enough to justify playing him on most nights as the team has been.

Given that, it's time for the Dodgers to try something new. Rushing might give the team the jolt it needs in left field.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Dalton Rushing could be unexpected left field answer Dodgers are searching for

Saying Rushing, the organization's No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, should get called up is far from a hot take. He'd be an unexpected solution for left field, though, because he has primarily been a catcher throughout his Minor League career. Will Smith being locked in at the position long-term has the Dodgers experimenting with Rushing at positions like first base and left field: Rushing started his first game of the season in left field on Sunday, perhaps hinting at a possible position change.

While defense at a position he's barely played might be a bit of a concern, Rushing's bat is becoming too good to ignore. After a huge year last season, Rushing has slashed .306/.425/.494 with three home runs and 12 RBI in his first 25 games of the 2025 campaign. Sure, the PCL is a hitter-friendly environment, but Rushing has done nothing but rake in his entire Minor League tenure, as evidenced by his career .929 OPS.

The Dodgers' lineup is terrifying, but with Max Muncy's struggles, the lack of production from left field and Tommy Edman's injury, suddenly the bottom of the order is easier to navigate than it had been. Promoting Rushing, however, could change that in a big way, and give the Dodgers a cheap, controllable outfielder for the future.

Again, defense might be a concern, and there's always some level of risk promoting a player who lacks big-league experience, but considering how weak left field has been for the Dodgers this season, it might be time to make this move.