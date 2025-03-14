Uninspiring entry in Giants' QB search should actually give fans reason to hope

Exactly one year ago, the New York Giants made significant missteps that directly contributed to a Super Bowl championship for the Philadelphia Eagles. their NFC East rival.

At the time, New York determined to place their season in the hands of quarterback Daniel Jones rather than running back Saquon Barkley. That decision, of course, backfired. Jones was benched and subsequently released midseason after leading the team to a 2-8 record through 10 games. The Giants won just one of their remaining seven games and finished the season with the second-worst scoring offense in the league.

The Giants entered the offseason in need of an upgrade at the position, but they have yet to find a solution. Once free agency began, teams in need of a quarterback quickly scooped up the top available passers. Only four of the 11 quarterbacks listed on The Athletic’s top 150 free agents remain unsigned: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Trey Lance. With the potential targets dwindling down, the Giants are beginning to run out of options.

Signing Joe Flacco may end up being Giants’ best option

The Giants have been linked to Wilson, who is far removed from his prime. They’ve also engaged in a bidding war for Rodgers, who was released by the New York Jets after two disappointing seasons. Now, another option has appeared: the Giants hosted veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for a visit on Thursday.

While Flacco may not inspire confidence, the team’s interest in the 40-year-old suggests that New York may be aiming to pair him with a rookie quarterback. The Giants currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which may be high enough to land either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shadeur Sanders, who are widely considered to be the top two quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class.

If the Giants ultimately sign Flacco, he wouldn’t be a bad option for a rookie quarterback to learn from. The 17-year veteran has plenty of experience and even led the Baltimore Ravens a Super Bowl championship. At this stage, that path may be better than pairing a rookie with Rodgers.

Regardless, the Giants have to make a move. The only passer currently under contract with the Giants is third-year quarterback Tommy DeVito, who was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023.