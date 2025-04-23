Unrivaled experience could be key for this LA Sparks duo

As the LA Sparks continue to hope for a healthy Cameron Brink to lead them this season, other players may be able to step up. This includes Rae Burrell and Dearica Hamby who both participated in the inaugural season for the 3x3 Unrivaled league.

The LA Sparks teammates took part in the new winter league in Miami, Florida this January and February. Their participation helped lead the Vinyl Basketball Club to the title game before falling to Rose BC. As they prepare to attending programs for the Sparks, they could be hoping that their time on the court together could mean big things for LA.

Burrell had seven games double-digits in Unrivaled, while Hamby had 12 games breaking 10 or more points during the season — his includes two games where she broke 30 or more points.

They both were able to develop chemistry and were both key reasons why Vinyl was in the title game. During a win over the Mist in the middle of the season, both players combined for every point in the fourth quarter. Hopefully this can translate to time on the court for the Sparks.

The Sparks have missed the postseason each of the last four years and will be looking to bounce back this year. They finished in last place in the league.

Rae Burrell and Dearica Hamby should be keys to the Sparks turnaround

Burrell during the Unrivaled season spoke to the AP of the time she was able to spend with Hamby. “I was so happy when I found out that we’d be playing together,” Burrell told the AP. “Dearica is a great vet always making sure I’m good.”

The two joined a league of over 30 WNBA players, led by one of league's founders Breanna Stewart. If both Sparks players are able to continue to build what they had with Vinyl, it could speak to the power and impact the 3x3 league would have on offseason plans moving forward.

Players such as Stewart and Lexie Hull were able to able to build upon their 2024 WNBA success and continue to hone in on their skills throughout the short season in Miami.

Burrell, who was drafted by the Sparks in LA, played overseas each of the former two offseasons before joining Unrivaled this past winter. Being able to not travel out of the country and playing with Sparks teammates could lead to big things for the Sparks and Burrell.

Last season for the Sparks, Burrell averaged a career high, 15.6 minutes on the court. Her experience and playing with Hamby in Unrivaled, should lead to even more in 2025 for LA.