How can this Unrivaled star build off her breakout 2025 WNBA campaign?

As the WNBA season is just around the corner, many players are slowly getting ready for their upcoming season. A few players have had some more opportunities to hone their skills. Unrivaled was a 3x3 league that launched this past winter, with many WNBA players playing in the league.

One player is wing, Lexie Hull, who plays for the Indiana Fever for the WNBA, and was a part of Unrivaled championship winning club, Rose BC. She was a key factor for the championship winning club in mainly the one skill that she honed last season for the Fever.

The 25-year-old has been a key defensive part of whatever professional team she has been on, and that was the case for Rose BC. Despite limited minutes, she had three or more rebounds in six games during the season.

Hull also had three games where she broke 10 points. It is an under-utilized aspect of her game and when give the opportunity whether with Rose or the Fever she has been a reliable perimeter shooter.

On Feb. 24, in a 71-59 victory by Rose over the Phantom, Hull shot 50 percent from beyond the arc. She scored 13 points on the night and added five rebounds and five assists on the night.

Hull's play for Rose BC should indicate what she can bring to a loaded Fever roster this season.

Last season with the Fever, she developed a strong chemistry with Caitlin Clark and became a starter after coming off the bench early in the season. She only averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, but her versatility was really important to the Fever rotation, and she shot 47.1 percent from beyond the arc, making her a key floor-spacer for Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Her play in Unrivaled should only build confidence and earn her more opportunities for the Fever this season.

If she has a strong season for the Fever and then follows it up with a strong showing for Unrivaled for the league and Hull's second season, she will also be a sought-after free agent for next season. With a new collective bargaining agreement being negotiated and salaries likely to increase across the board, Hull could be in for a hefty raise.

She is a restricted free agent and her continued rise in the league will make her a player worth watching for next year. It is beyond her chemistry with Clark and her defensive ability and strength on the outside that makes her an important part of the Fever and whatever team looks to sign her next season.

She was able to celebrate this March for her first Unrivaled title with her Rose teammates. Her play was a big part of why they hoisted the trophy. Her play could also be a big reason why she plays even better for the Fever in 2025.