Updated ACC Tournament Bracket after dramatic first round

The 2025 NCAA Tournament is a matter of days away. But first, teams will compete in their respective conference tournaments to not only win a championship, but also to help either get into the NCAA Tournament, or improve their positioning on the bracket.

For the ACC, the action kicked off on Tuesday with three first-round matchups, and it brought plenty of drama.

The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the No. 13 Pitt Panthers. With the game tied at 54 points apiece, Notre Dame's Tae Davis attempted to score on a rebound, but missed the basket in the closing seconds. However, Pitt's Zack Austin was called for goaltending on a controversial call. Davis hit one of his two free throw attempts, and a missed Hail Mary attempt by Pitt fell short, giving Notre Dame the 55-54 victory.

Notre Dame beats Pitt 55-54 in the ACC Tournament first round... on a very controversial call.



ACC Network's Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, and Jim Boeheim couldn't believe it. 🏀🦓🎙️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/1TycuOrLKb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 11, 2025

In other first-round ACC Tournament action, No. 15 California defeated No. 10 Virginia Tech 82-73 on a 29 point performance from Andrej Stojakovic, and No. 14 Syracuse defeated No. 11 Florida State 66-62.

Now, let's take a look at the updated ACC Tournament bracket with the first round in the books.

Updated ACC Tournament after first round

ACC Tournament 2025 bracket after first round | FanSided

With Notre Dame getting past Pitt in controversial fashion, they now match up against the No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels in the second round. This has been a season to forget for the Tar Heels, as they are on the outside looking in in the NCAA Tournament. But, they are 13-7 against in-conference opponents, and an ACC Tournament championship results in an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

As for Cal, they will take on the No. 7 Stanford Cardinal. Stanford is 11-9 in conference play this year, but they do not fare well away from their home court. This season, the Cardinal are 3-8 in away games.

Finally, Syracuse will face the No. 6 SMU Mustangs, who are 13-7 against ACC opponents. The good news is, SMU defeated Syracuse 77-75 just last week. So, they know what they need to do to win.

Of course, the focus in this tournament will be the Duke Blue Devils, who hold the No. 1 seed. Can they continue to dominate like they have this season and cruise to an ACC Tournament Championship? Or will another team in the conference pull off the upset?