Updated AFC North playoff picture after Steelers lose, Ravens win on Christmas
By Quinn Everts
In terms of "statements," both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers made one on Christmas Day. For Baltimore, it was a statement win, a convincing 31-2 thrashing of Houston. For Pittsburgh, unfortunately, the statement was that it can't quite compete with Kansas City, shown in a 29-10 loss.
With one game remaining for both teams, the Ravens (11-5) now control their own destiny in the AFC North. The Steelers (10-6) will need some help in Week 18 if they want to capture the division title.
Team
Record
Baltimore Ravens
11-5
Pittsburgh Steelers
10-6
Cincinnati Bengals
7-8
Cleveland Browns
3-12
How can Baltimore clinch the AFC North?
Win. If Baltimore beats Cleveland in Week 18, they are AFC North champs. It's that simple.
A loss doesn't mean they're not AFC North champs, either. If Baltimore loses to Cleveland and Pittsburgh loses to Cincinnati, the Ravens will still win the division.
The only way Baltimore can lose the AFC North is by losing in Week 18, and Pittsburgh winning.
Pittsburgh would hypothetically win tiebreaker
As it stands, Baltimore is 11-5 and Pittsburgh is 10-6, with the two teams splitting the season series 1-1. Right now, both teams are 3-2 in division games.
If the division goes to a tiebreak, Pittsburgh would win because in the case of a tie, it would mean the Ravens lost and Steelers won in Week 18, giving the Steelers a better record in divisional games — which is the next NFL tiebreak decider after head-to-head games.
Pittsburgh is still a playoff lock
If you told Steelers fans they'd be heading into Week 18 with a playoff spot locked up, they'd be happy — no matter what the divisional standings look like.
So while it will sting to lose out on a division title that felt winnable, a playoff berth is still a successful season for Mike Tomlin, Russell Wilson and the rest of the Steelers.