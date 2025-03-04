The Chicago Bears are committed to better-protecting quarterback Caleb Williams, as demonstrated by acquiring veteran guard Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams. After seeing last year's No. 1 overall pick's backside constantly on the turf as a rookie, they're making a concerted effort to keep him upright.

Chicago is taking necessary steps toward orienting Williams for success, starting with landing Jackson from the Rams in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. The 28-year-old gives the Bears an experienced, versatile starting offensive lineman with a respectable resume and someone familiar with new head coach Ben Johnson.

Jackson was limited to four games in 2024 due to a nagging shoulder issue, though he notably took most of his snaps at center. But that was primarily because of the Rams' constantly evolving, makeshift protection unit. He figures to step into a starting spot along Chicago's interior line, but where? And who will be joining him along the front?

Updated Bears offensive line depth chart after Jonah Jackson trade

LT LG C RG RT Braxton Jones Jonah Jackson Doug Kramer Jr. Ryan Bates Darnell Wright Kiran Amegadjie Bill Murray Ricky Stromberg Jordan McFadden Jake Curhan Chris Glaser Theo Benedet

2023 first-round selection Darnell Wright and rising fourth-year pro Braxton Jones are slated to man the tackle positions. Jackson earned Pro Bowl honors at left guard under Johnson in 2021, but that's where pending unrestricted free agent Teven Jenkins resided last season. With that in mind, could Chicago's latest transaction foreshadow a subsequent move (or lack thereof)?

What Jackson's arrival means for Jenkins' future in Chicago will be worth monitoring. Do the Bears believe they can co-exist? Or did they bring in the former to replace the latter? Depending on the answer, the Bears still have questions at center and (possibly) their remaining guard vacancy.

Two of Chicago's 2024 starters, Coleman Shelton and Matt Pryor, are headed for the open market this spring. Ryan Bates is a career rotational journeyman (except for 2022), and Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded him well as a well below-average pass-protector. Doug Kramer Jr. has primarily operated as a special teamer. Are the Bears betting on in-house development? Or will we see them use their abundance of salary cap space to address the group externally?

If the addition of Jackson is any indication, the Bears won't be afraid to invest assets or money to shield Williams.