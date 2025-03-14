Updated Big 12 Tournament bracket, NCAA tournament outlook ahead of semifinal games

If the quarterfinal round of the 2025 Big 12 Tournament is any indication, the semifinal slate will be a doozy.

Each contest was tight, even ones that weren't necessarily expected to be. No. 7 seed Baylor gave No. 2 Texas Tech a scare. Meanwhile, last-place Colorado kept things uncomfortably close against this year's regular-season conference champion, top-ranked Houston.

With that in mind, let's look at the Big 12's final four and how the results thus far impact March Madness.

Michael Castillo

Updated Big 12 Tournament bracket after second round games

No. 4 seed BYU extended its winning streak to nine games in a thrilling back-and-forth shootout affair with No. 5 Iowa State. Junior forward Richie Saunders led the way, scoring 23 points on 6-of-12 shooting while also dishing out five assists.

Up next for BYU is No. 1 Houston in a battle of the Big 12's Cougars.

Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin and Texas Tech barely staved off a valiant second-half comeback effort by No. 7 Baylor. The Red Raiders led by as many as 15 points in the opening frame before the Bears cut the deficit as little as two.

After narrowly prevailing despite a near-late meltdown, a meeting with No. 3 Arizona awaits Texas Tech.

No. 16 Colorado made life shockingly difficult for Houston. Despite entering the match as 17.5-point underdogs (per ESPN Bet), the Buffaloes made things interesting, largely because of Andrej Jakimovski. The fifth-year senior forward tallied 25 points on an efficient 8-of-15 from the floor. But alas, their admirable run is over, with the Cougars hanging onto a 77-68 victory.

Last but most certainly not least, No. 3 Arizona slayed the league's giant, No. 6 Kansas, in their tourney debut. While this Jayhawks squad may not be up to par with the program's lofty standards, the Big 12 typically runs through them. Nonetheless, the Wildcats made a strong first impression and will have a chance to build on it versus Texas Tech in the semis.

Updated Big 12 NCAA tournament outlook ahead of semifinal games

Joe Lunardi of ESPN's latest bracketology update projects a strong Big 12 representation in the NCAA tournament's field of 68. Eight schools are expected to reach the Big Dance, headlined by the four semifinalists: Houston, Texas Tech, Arizona and BYU.

Houston figures to claim the top line in the Midwest Region. Texas Tech has a direct path to the West's second seed, though Kentucky can complicate matters if they secure the SEC Tournament title.

Moreover, Iowa State, Kansas and Baylor are all safely in the bracket, regardless of their success in the Big 12 Tournament (or lack thereof). Based on Lunardi's data, they've all built solid résumés heading into March Madness and have nothing to worry about.

Unlike the others mentioned, West Virginia sits on the bubble. Lunardi lists the Mountaineers in the "Last Four Byes" section. However, they have no more opportunities to bolster their case after a shocking upset loss to Colorado, which could come back to haunt them.