Updated Big Ten standings, bracket: Michigan State drops Wisconsin, holds edge on Michigan

The Big Ten title race is now a two-horse race and the Michigan State Spartans are setting the pace.

On Sunday, Tom Izzo's team held serve over the Michigan Wolverines by defeating the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers, 71-62. The Spartans pulled away in the second half while Jaden Akins had 19 points and Jaxon Kohler pulled down 16 rebounds.

Michigan State is well and truly over their early February slump. Since losing three of four games to start the month, the Spartans have won five in a row including four straight against ranked opposition.

Sunday's win keeps MSU in the driver's seat in the Big Ten regular season championship race and has them in possession of the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Updated Big Ten standings after Michigan State beats Wisconsin

Michigan State Spartans (15-3) Michigan Wolverines (15-2) Purdue Boilermakers (12-6) Maryland Terrapins (12-6) Wisconsin Badgers (12-6) UCLA Bruins (11-7) Oregon Ducks (10-8) Illinois Fighting Illini (10-9) Indiana Hoosiers (9-9) Ohio State Buckeyes (8-10) Rutgers Scarlett Knights (7-11) Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-11) Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-11) Northwestern Wildcats (7-11) USC Trojans (6-12) Iowa Hawkeyes (6-12) Penn State Nittany Lions (5-14) Washington Huskies (4-14)

Regardless of Michigan's result against Illinois on Sunday, the Wolverines cannot pass the Spartans in the standings this weekend. Their hopes of a No. 1 seed likely hinge on the result of next Sunday's rivalry game in East Lansing.

Big Ten tournament bracket if season ended today

What if the season ended today with the standings as is?

Round 1

(13) Minnesota vs. (12) Nebraska

(15) USC vs. (10) Ohio State

(14) Northwestern vs. (11) Rutgers

The first round would feature lowly teams fighting for a chance to produce an upset special in the next round.

Round 2

(9) Indiana vs. (8) Illinois

(13/12) TBD vs. (5) Wisconsin

(15/10) TBD vs. (7) Oregon

(14/11) TBD vs. (6) UCLA

The second round will introduce Indiana and Illinois to the mix while pitting each winner of the first round against the No. 5, 6 and 7 seeds.

Round 3

(9/8) TBD vs. (1) Michigan State

(13/12/5) TBD vs. (4) Maryland

(15/10/7) TBD vs. (2) Michigan

(14/11/6) TBD vs. (3) Purdue

The top seeds in the conference won't factor in until the third round when No. 1 seed Michigan State would meet one of Indiana or Illinois. Maryland would be likely to face Wisconsin, Michigan would expect Oregon and Purdue would anticipate UCLA. However, you never know if a seed in the teens could shake that all up.

The way they're playing right now, the Big Ten Tournament could deliver a winner-take-all rivalry matchup between Michigan State and Michigan.