Updated Big Ten Tournament bracket, NCAA tournament ahead of quarterfinal games

The top four seeds in the Big Ten tournament have yet to play a game. That will change Friday when the quarterfinals kickoff at noon. It’s a full slate of games that features Oregon vs. Michigan State, UCLA vs. Wisconsin, Illinois vs. Maryland and Michigan vs. Purdue.

This slate of games truly defines March Madness as upsets are certainly in play. We’ve seen phenomenal games throughout the conference tournament so far and with the quarterfinals picking up, it’s the Big Ten’s turn to share the fun.

Here’s a look at the updated Big Ten Tournament bracket and how it could affect the NCAA Tournament

Michael Castillo

There’s some big games in Friday’s slate of games. Kicking off the day is Michigan State vs. Oregon on Big Ten Network at noon. Michigan State beat the Ducks earlier in the year 86-74. Since then, however, Oregon hasn’t lost a game. Including the Big Ten tournament, the Ducks have won eight-straight games.

I’m a firm believer that the hottest team coming into the NCAA Tournament will have the most success. Right now, Oregon is one of those teams. Which makes their game against Michigan State one to put the top seeded Spartans on upset alert.

The other big game of the Big Ten tournament to watch is Michigan vs. Purdue. The two teams split their series in the regular season. Braden Smith tried to carry the Boilermakers to a win in Ann Arbor, but came up short.

Purdue could put Michigan on upset alert as well and certainly shake up the NCAA tournament seedings as well.

According to Joe Lunardi, Oregon is a No. 5 seed and Michigan State is a No. 2 seed. If the Ducks pull off the upset, it could be a game that affects the seedings. Michigan State will probably be a No. 2 seed still, but the Ducks could get a boost.

Same for the Michigan-Purdue matchup. As of now, Lunardi predicts the Wolverines as a six seed and Purdue as a four seed. If Michigan can win, they could flip spots with the Boilermakers.