Updated Chiefs RB depth chart after Kansas City brings back Kareem Hunt

The Kansas City Chiefs spent this offseason retaining the talent on their roster. From wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to offensive guard Trey Smith to linebacker Nick Bolton. However, they did make some additions, such as bringing in former San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell on a one-year, $2.5 million contract. With that, fans had to wonder if that spelled the end of Kareem Hunt's time with the Chiefs.

The answer to that question was a resounding no. On Friday, the Chiefs and Hunt agreed to terms on a new one-year contract. According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are giving Hunt a $1.5 million contract with incentives that can bring up the total to $2.5 million.

Sources: The #Chiefs are re-signing RB Kareem Hunt to a deal with up to $2.5M, with $1.5M base.



— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2025

With Hunt back in the fold in Kansas City, what does the Chiefs' running back depth chart look like?

Updated Chiefs running back depth chart after bringing back Kareem Hunt

Position Player RB1 Isiah Pacheco RB2 Kareem Hunt RB3 Elijah Mitchell RB4 Carson Steele RB5 Keaontay Ingram

With Hunt back, it's hard to envision him not having a big role in the Chiefs offense in 2025. After all, last season, Hunt ran for 728 yards and seven touchdowns on 200 carries in 13 regular season games (eight starts). Not to mention the 117 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in three playoff games.

Pacheco should be the starting running back for the Chiefs this season. Pacheco was sidelined early in the 2024 season due to a fractured fibula, limiting him to just seven regular season games played. Pacheco ran for 310 yards and a touchdown on 83 carries. When healthy, Pacheco is an impactful player, hence why he should get the RB1 spot.

That leaves Mitchell as the potential third-string option for the Chiefs, barring an incredible preseason. Mitchell didn't play at all last season due to a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason. In three seasons (27 games) with the 49ers, Mitchell ran for 1,523 yards and nine touchdowns on 327 carries.

Carson Steele, the preseason darling from last year, will slot in near the end of the depth chart along with Keontay Ingram, who signed a reserve/future contract with the team.

With Hunt back for another year, expect him to play a big role in the team's offense, much like he did last year.