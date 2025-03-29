Updated Frozen Four bracket: Predicting the national champion after regional finals have been set

The NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey tournament has made its way to the regional finals, and let's just say many brackets likely have been busted. The first round of 16 did not disappoint; two of Thursday's games needed extra time, one was won in the final 10 seconds and one started close and ended lop-sided. Friday's scores had a bit more diversity, with only one game seeing the go-ahead goal in the final 1:30.

Thursday's NCAA men's hockey tournament regional breakdown

Boston University vs. Ohio State started off the tournament and it was a close one... until it wasn't. BU finished the game with six straight unanswered goals on their way to a whopping eight to three final score. Thursday's powerful slate of games also saw Cornell University upset the Michigan State Spartans in the closing seconds of the game (on a power play I might add), so my bracket certainly is busted. Michigan State, who was the second overall seed in the tournament after winning the Big 10 Championship, was a favorite by many to make a deep run into the Frozen Four.

It took the Western Michigan Broncos, who are the highest scoring team in the country with average four goals per game, two extra periods to get a win against the Minnesota State Mavericks. Western Michigan sophomore forward Grant Slukynsky became the hero at 7:14 of the second overtime, sending the Broncos to the Fargo regional final. To finish Thursday's menu of games, a higher scoring affair presented itself during the University of Massachusetts Minutemen vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The third frame saw a huge three-goal comeback to gain the lead from UMass, only to be tied up seconds later by Minnesota forward Hobey Baker finalist Jimmy Snuggerud (St.Louis Blues signed). The Minutemen capitalized in overtime quickly when sophomore Adyar Suniev (2023 Calgary Flames draft pick) found the back of the net, another upset in place.

Friday's NCAA men's hockey tournament regional breakdown

Friday started with an impressive performance from the Bentley Falcons against the Boston College Eagles. Although they're not moving onto the regional final, the Falcons showed up and gave BC a fight, blocking 20 shots with a strong performance on the penalty kill. The reigning champs, the University of Denver Pioneers, got out to a quick lead against the Providence College Friars, who are ranked eighth on PairWise but have a roster full of players who are making their NCAA tournament debut (this is the team's 16th appearance). Denver's unrelenting skill proved unbeatable, coming out on top 5-1.

The battle of CT, starring the Quinnipiac University Bobcats and the University of Connecticut Huskies, did not disappoint in the opening match-up in the Allentown Regional. Connecticut secured their first ever NCAA tournament win with a 4-1 physical clash over the Bobcats. To conclude the first round, the Penn State Nittany Lions quickly went down a goal to the Hockey East champs, the University of Maine Black Bears. Ranked third on PairWise, the Black Bears crumbled, allowing five unanswered goals from Penn State, halting their quest for their third national title.

So, let's look ahead and re-adjust here. Which team's will make it out of their region and head to St. Louis for the Frozen Four?

Regional Finals Date, Time, TV Channel Cornell University vs. Boston University (Toledo Regional) Saturday, Mar. 29, 4:00 p.m. ET (ESPNU/ESPN+) No. 4 Western Michigan vs. Massachusetts (Fargo Regional) Saturday, Mar. 29, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU/ESPN+) University of Connecticut vs. Penn State University (Allentown Regional) Sunday, Mar. 30, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPN+) No. 1 Boston College vs. University of Denver (Manchester Regional) Sunday, Mar. 30, 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPN+)

Cornell vs. Boston: Toledo Regional prediction

The Boston University Terriers have appeared in 40 NCAA tournaments compared the Cornell University Big Red's 27. Both have experience, but if we really breakdown this match-up, I give the edge to BU. They have two offensive powerhouses in forwards Quinn Hutson and Cole Eiserman (2024 New York Islanders draft pick) who are both in the top ten of scoring in the country (Cole had two and Quinn with one in their impressive win against Ohio State). This has potential to be a high-scoring affair; the Terriers have a 3.84 goals-per-game average. Cornell's is up there too, at 3.14 average per game. The final scores of both team's first round games proved that they can still score multiple goals in high-stake tournament play, so I can see this trend continuing.

Cornell is riding high from their win against Clarkson University in the ECAC Hockey Championship (how they got into the NCAA tournament) and their literal last second win over Michigan State in round one. Expect them to come in ready for whatever BU and head coach Jay Pandolfo have in store.

With both teams exiting the tournament early last year, neither one will go down easy.

Winner: Boston University

Western Michigan vs. UMass: Fargo regional prediction

Can I predict an overtime showdown?

Game one for both squads needed extra time to decide a winner. Does that mean the Fargo final will also go to overtime? No. Would that be cool? Yes.

Western Michigan, as mentioned earlier, has the highest scoring offense in the country. They're the best team in their conference, winning the NCHC to get a berth into the tournament for their tenth appearance. Of course their offensive players have impressive stats, like sophomore forward Alex Bump (2022 Philadelphia Flyers draft pick) who leads his team with 47 points. The Broncos also have a top-five scoring defense combined with size on the blue line; only one player on their d-line roster is under six feet.

UMass is gritty and gave quite the performance in their win to upset Minnesota. The Minutemen have a scoring offense that is ranked tenth in the NCAA, with an impressive 3.38 goals per game. I just think Western Michigan is stronger.

Winner: Western Michigan University

UConn vs. Penn State: Allentown regional prediction

The Allentown regional final is featuring two powerful teams, but also two teams who have never been to the Frozen Four. As mentioned earlier, this is the Connecticut Huskies first appearance in the NCAA tournament, making it through with an at-large bid. They're having a historic season with head coach Mike Cavanaugh at the helm, this is his 12th at UConn.

I expect both teams to come out fiery, leaving everything they have out on that ice; expect gritty, physical play. This could be a high scoring affair with sophomore forward Hobey Baker finalist Aiden Fink (2023 Nashville Predators draft pick) for Penn State, who led the team in points with 34 and who can fly up and down the ice. UConn is home to forward Joey Muldowney (2022 San Jose Sharks draft pick), who boasts a .74 goals per game average, ranking second in the nation, and he found the score sheet Friday.

This regional final will be good, don't miss it.

Winner: University of Connecticut

Boston College vs. Denver: Manchester regional prediction

Oh, this is going to be good. The Manchester regional final features a rematch of last year's National Championship game; the Boston College Eagles vs. University of Denver Pioneers. The Pioneers came out on top in 2024, winning their tenth national championship, which is the most titles won by any team.

Boston College comes into this tournament as the number one overall seed, with the leading scorer in the nation in Hobey Baker finalist forward Ryan Leonard (2023 Washington Capitals draft pick); he has .83 goals per game average. What's interesting though, is BC did not cruise to a win over tournament first-timers, the Bentley Falcons. Yes, Boston College can show you incredible stick handling, accurate passing, with a flurry of play-makers on their roster, but, it took them until inside 2:00 remaining in the game to crack a winning goal past Falcons goalie Connor Hasley. This won't fly against the Pioneers.

Even though Denver beat PC fairly easily, Boston College will not surrender under pressure, especially remembering last years final outcome. We'll see what the actual ice has to say, because the conditions at SNHU Arena were less than ideal, the puck was bouncing around the ice like a rock would skip over lake water on a warm summer night. Not great for a hockey game.

Winner: Boston College

Bracket Prediction: Who will play in the Frozen Four?

Frozen Four Date, Time, TV Channel TBD vs. TBD (Frozen Four Semifinals) Thursday, Apr. 10, 5:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPN+) TBD vs. TBD (Frozen Four Semifinals) Thursday, Apr. 10, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPN+)

The winner of the Manchester Regional will take on the winner of the Fargo regional in St. Louis, Mo. at the Enterprise Center for two spots in the Frozen Four. The remaining two places will see the regional champs from Toledo and Allentown, also at the Enterprise Center.

Predictions: I think the Frozen Four will see Boston College vs. Western Michigan University and UConn vs. Boston University.

Bracket Prediction: Who will play in the National Championship?

National Championship Date, Time, TV Channel TBD vs. TBD (Championship) Sunday, Apr.12, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPN+)

The National Championship Game will be one for the books, I can already tell based on what we've seen so far. I am rooting for a Boston College vs. Boston University showdown, since my original bracket is already broken; I had Michigan State in the finals (they were upset by Cornell round one, as a reminder).

After losing in the finals last year, it's the Eagles' year.

Winner: Boston College