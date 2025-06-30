Updated Men's Wimbledon bracket after Round 1: Alcaraz survives, Medvedev upset

There's never a dull moment at Wimbledon, which became abundantly clear early in Round 1 of the men's draw. We saw plenty of high-level tennis, including remarkable performances from players who weren't expected to advance but found a way to prevail. Conversely, some top-ranked competitors had rough days at the office and saw their time at SW19 end earlier than anticipated.

Let's unpack the madness from the first day of the 2025 gentlemen's singles draw look ahead to what's in store in Round 2. If the opening slate was any indication, the fun at the All England Lawn Tennis Club is just getting started.

Updated Wimbledon Bracket: Matches set for Round 2, full schedule

Luciano Darderi vs. Arthur Fery [WC]

Oliver Tarvet [Q] vs. Carlos Alcaraz [2]

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime [25]

Valentin Royer [Q] vs. Adrian Mannarino [Q]

Lloyd Harris vs. Andrey Rublev [14]

Cameron Norrie vs. Frances Tiafoe [12]

Mattia Bellucci vs. Jiri Lehecka [23]

Joao Fonseca vs. Jenson Brooksby

Nicolas Jarry [Q] vs. Learner Tien

Nuno Borges vs. Billy Harris

Ethan Quinn vs. Kamil Majchrzak

Jordan Thompson vs. Benjamin Bonzi

Botic van de Zandschulp/Matteo Arnaldi vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Gabriel Diallo vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard/Taylor Fritz [5]

Shintaro Mochizuki/Giulio Zeppieri vs. Karen Khachanov [17]

Cristian Garin vs. Arthur Rinderknech

Carlos Alcaraz avoids shocker in nail-biter vs. Fabio Fognini

Fabio Fognini went out with a bang against two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz for what will go down as his final Wimbledon match. The 38-year-old Italian is retiring from tennis after this season, but he gave one of the sport's biggest stars a run for his money.

Alcaraz narrowly escaped with a 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 five-set victory in a match that lasted 4 hours and 27 minutes. As usual, the Spaniard thrived under pressure, saving 16 of 21 break points (76 percent) and converting nearly half of his break opportunities (47 percent). But what made the difference was his new and improved serve, recording 14 aces to Fognini's one.

Daniil Medvedev is sent home early after being upset by Benjamin Bonzi

Daniil Medvedev has dropped consecutive first-round Grand Slam matches for the first time since 2017 (including this year's French Open loss to Cameron Norrie). Ironically, Benjamin Bonzi handed the world No. 9 his second straight defeat on each occasion (h/t TNT Sports).

World no.9 Daniil Medvedev BEATEN by no.64 Benjamin Bonzi in round ONE of Wimbledon 😱



The last time Medvedev was eliminated in consecutive major first rounds was 2017… when Bonzi beat him at Roland-Garros 😳 pic.twitter.com/pFQzG2Z9fc — TNT Sports (@tntsports) June 30, 2025

Unforced errors (47) and struggling to defend were Medvedev's downfall. He committed 12 double faults to Bonzi's one while posting a 25 percent return point win rate. Those numbers won't get it done; hence why the Russian won't be making a third Wimbledon semifinal appearance in a row.

Matches interrupted by darkness on June 30

Shintaro Mochizuki [Q] vs. Giulio Zeppieri [Q]

Botic van de Zandschulp vs. Matteo Arnaldi

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs. Taylor Fritz [5]

Wimbledon Bracket: Round 1 matches to still be played: Full schedule

Alexandre Muller vs. Novak Djokovic [6]

Arthur Cazaux [Q] vs. Adam Walton

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Alex De Minaur [11]

Jaime Faria [Q] vs. Lorenzo Sonego

James McCabe [Q] vs. Fabian Marozsan

Miomir Kexmanovic vs. Alex Michelsen [30]

Johannus Monday [WC] vs. Tommy Paul [13]

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Chun Hsin Tseng

Nikoloz Basilashvili [Q] vs. Lorenzo Musetti [7]

Jesper de Jong vs. Christopher Eubanks

Daniel Evans [WC] vs. Jay Clarke [WC]

Pedro Martinez vs. George Loffhagen {WC]

Jaume Munar vs. Alexander Bublik [28]

Mariano Navone vs. Denis Shapovalov

Quentin Halys vs. August Holmgren [Q]

Luca Nardi vs. Jannik Sinner [1]

Damir Dzumhur vs. Thomas Machac [21]

Beibit Zhukayev [Q] vs. Flavio Cobolli [22]

Raphael Collignon vs. Marin Cilic

Francisco Comesana vs. Corentin Moutet

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Grigor Dimitrov [19]

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Marton Fucsovics

Gael Monfils vs. Ugo Humbert [18]

Marcos Giron vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Jack Pinnington Jones [WC]

Hugo Gaston vs. Jakub Mensik [15]

Rinky Hijikata vs. David Goffin

Yunchaokete Bu vs. Brandon Nakashima [29]

Alex Bolt [Q] vs. Ben Shelton [10]

Sebastian Baez vs. Jack Draper [4]

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Reilly Opelka

Sebastian Ofner vs. Hamad Medjedovic

24-time major champion Novak Djokovic isn't sure if this will be his "last dance" at Wimbledon. But the possibility of this being his final outing at the world's oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament shouldn't be taken for granted. He's favored heavily over Alexandre Muller, but tune in and appreciate greatness while you still can.

Alexander Bublik (28) enters Wimbledon with tremendous momentum and is among the dark horses to dethrone Alcaraz. He's gone undefeated during the grass swing thus far this year (5-0), punctuated by a Halle Open title win over Medvedev. Whether the 28-year-old maintains his dominant form versus Jaume Munar is worth watching.