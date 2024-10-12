Updated MLB Playoff bracket: Who do the Dodgers play next?
It took a pitcher's duel in Game 5 in Los Angeles, but the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres was finally settled on Friday night.
The Dodgers emerged victorious as Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a gem and the Los Angeles bullpen stifled the Padres offense. Now, they're set to face off with the New York Mets in the NLCS.
The Mets have been waiting for the NLCS opponent since taking down the Philadelphia Phillies in four games in their divisional series matchup. Their three-day layoff could help or hurt them. You just never know with playoff baseball.
Let's look at the bracket as it stands now...
Updated MLB Playoff bracket: NLCS matchup set
- NLCS: Dodgers vs. Mets
- ALCS: Yankees vs. Guardians/Tigers
The New York Yankees punched their ticket to the ALCS on Thursday with a 3-1 series win over the Royals. They're now one of two potential World Series opponents for the NLCS hopefuls. But we won't find out who NY will face until Saturday when the Guardians and Tigers decide their series in Game 5.
NLCS Schedule
- Game 1 — Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET in LA (FOX)
- Game 2 — Monday, Oct. 14 at 4:08 p.m. ET in LA (FOX/FS1)
- Game 3 — Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 8:08 p.m. ET in NY (FS1)
- Game 4 — Thursday, Oct. 17 at TBD in NY (TBD)
- Game 5* — Friday, Oct. 18 at TBD in NY (TBD)
- Game 6* — Sunday, Oct. 20 at TBD in LA (TBD)
- Game 7* — Monday, Oct. 21 at TBD in LA (TBD)
*If necessary
The NLCS will begin on Sunday, Oct. 13 and could stretch as long as Monday, Oct. 21. The best of seven series will determine which team advances to the World Series between the Dodgers and Mets.
The last time they faced off in the playoffs, New York bested Los Angeles in the NLDS. That was back in 2015. The last time these teams met in the NLCS was in 1988. Dodgers fans will know they went on to win the World Series that time around.