Updated NBA Playoffs bracket after Heat beat Bulls, advance to do-or-die game vs. Hawks

Miami lives to see another day.

In the Eastern Conference 9 vs. 10 play-in game, the Heat trounced the Bulls 109-90, taking command early and holding off any semblance of a run from Chicago. Miami now advances to another do-or-die game, this one against Atlanta with the No. 8 playoff seed on the line, with the winner advancing to play the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls, meanwhile, are headed home after another season ends without a clear direction for the franchise.

Updated NBA Playoffs bracket after Heat handle Bulls

NBA Playoffs bracket | Michael Castillo

Heat try to make histoey in do-or-die game on Friday

The No. 10-seeded team has never made the NBA Playoffs since the play-in tournament was created, but Miami has a chance to change that — and a pretty good chance, too, as the Heat are coming off a heartening win while Hawks star Trae Young was thrown out of Atlanta's ugly loss to Orlando on Tuesday.

Cleveland, which awaits the winner of that Miami vs. Atlanta game, likely doesn't care which team wins as the Cavs think they can beat anybody, and they might be right.

Chicago heads to draft lottery with more questions than answers

Barring a miracle, the Bulls will enter NBA Draft night with a late lottery pick and a lot of questions about the direction of the team. Coby White is a good player. Josh Giddey, at times, looks like a good player. Nikola Vucevic is a reliable veteran. Matas Buzelis has real promise. But some good pieces does not a good team make, as a wise man once said.

If the Bulls are in the play-in again next year, something went horribly wrong. I think I'm usually very level-headed on teams that "need to tank," and I think a lot of times slight roster adjustments can make all the difference for a team. Not here. There's no other way to go but down. Be awful and hopeful. Tank. Please.