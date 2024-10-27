Updated NFL Draft order after Week 8: Titans need for a QB is so obvious
By Scott Rogust
Since we are in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season, some teams have an idea as to which direction they are heading toward. Either it's playoff contention, or preparing for the NFL Draft. Yes, there's still a lot of season left and turnarounds are entirely possible, but for some, the season is over. And for some of those teams falling further out of playoff contention, they need to find a new quarterback.
The Tennessee Titans stand out as a team that needs to figure out what to do at the quarterback position after Week 8. Will Levis is sidelined with injury but has been far from solid when he played. Backup Mason Rudolph hasn't fared much better, especially on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Rudolph threw for 266 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while completing 22-of-38 pass attempts. The problem is that the Lions defeated the Titans 52-14.
Meanwhile, a team that many expect to draft a quarterback picked up a gigantic upset in. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 behind a strong performance by Jameis Winston, who threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns.
For those wondering what the draft order looks like with Week 8 games finalizing, we have you covered.
Updated NFL Draft order after Week 8
Here is what the draft order looks like as of this writing, courtesy of Tankathon.
- Carolina Panthers (1-6)
- Tennessee Titans (1-6)
- New England Patriots (2-6)
- New York Jets (2-6)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)
- Cleveland Browns (2-6)
- Miami Dolphins (2-5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)
- New Orleans Saints (2-5)
- New York Giants (2-5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)
- Los Angeles Rams (3-4)
- San Francisco 49ers (3-4)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4)
- Arizona Cardinals (4-4)
- Los Angeles Chargers (3-3)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-3)
- Chicago Bears (4-2)
- Indianapolis Colts (4-4)
- Denver Broncos (4-3)
- Seattle Seahawks (4-3)
- Atlanta Falcons (5-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (5-3)
- Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)
- Buffalo Bills (5-2)
- Washington Commanders (5-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2)
- Minnesota Vikings (5-2)
- Houston Texans (6-2)
- Green Bay Packers (6-2)
- Detroit Lions (6-1)
- Kansas City Chiefs (6-0)
If the season were to end today, the Titans would likely have their choice of quarterback, but that's if another quarterback-needy team doesn't leapfrog them in the draft order. For the Titans, Shedeur Sanders of Colorado is the top option in the 2025 draft class if the season were to end today.
One of the more shocking results is the New York Jets being in the Top 5, as they lost 25-22 to the lowly New England Patriots. It's gone that poorly for the Jets, who fired head coach Robert Saleh and traded for Davante Adams in hopes of improving things. Now? They are 2-6 on the year, and falling well short of their Super Bowl aspirations.
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost 30-27 to the Green Bay Packers. Even after tying the game up late, it still wasn't enough for them to hold back Green Bay's offense. The Jaguars need talent across the board. If they continue to spiral out of control, they may have their choice of the best all-around players in the draft.