Updated NFL Draft order after Week 9: Which teams will reach for a QB?
By Scott Rogust
Week 9 has arrived this NFL season, and teams need to decide what direction they plan on going in, as the trade deadline takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 4:00 p.m. ET. So, teams will have to decide whether they want to trade for players to help in their pursuit of a playoff push, or deal away players to accumulate NFL Draft picks.
For some teams ranked near the bottom of the NFL standings, they desperately need a quarterback in the worst way. The thing is, this class is not as good as the 2024 class, headlined by Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Drake Maye. Even so, there are some good prospects this year, specifically Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. With that in mind, some teams will have to reach a bit if they are selecting early in the first-round.
In Week 9, there were several teams in need of a quarterback lose their respective games.
The New York Giants lost 27-22 to the Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels, whom head coach Brian Daboll was infatuated with during the NFL Draft process earlier this year. While Daniel Jones threw his first touchdown pass at home since 2022, he didn't do enough to help lead the team to their third win of the season.
The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, lost 27-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Jameis Winston didn't have a great game, throwing three interceptions..
The Las Vegas Raiders, meanwhile, were blown out 41-24 by the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Gardner Minshew was benched once again by head coach Antonio Pierce this season, this time in favor of Desmond Ridder.
It's no secret that all of these teams are in the running for a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. So, where do they stand in the draft order?
Updated NFL Draft order after Week 10 games
Here is what the NFL Draft order looks like, courtesy of Tankathon.
- New England Patriots (2-7)
- New Orleans Saints (2-7)
- Carolina Panthers (2-7)
- Cleveland Browns (2-7)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)
- New York Giants (2-7)
- Miami Dolphins (2-6)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)
- Tennessee Titans (2-6)
- New York Jets (3-6)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-5)
- Los Angeles Rams (3-4)
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-5)
- Indianapolis Colts (4-4)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4)
- Seattle Seahawks (4-4)
- San Francisco 49ers (4-4)
- Chicago Bears (4-3)
- Arizona Cardinals (4-4)
- Denver Broncos (5-4)
- Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (6-3)
- Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)
- Houston Texans (6-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (5-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)
- Green Bay Packers (6-2)
- Washington Commanders (7-2)
- Buffalo Bills (7-2)
- Detroit Lions (6-1)
- Kansas City Chiefs (7-0)
The Browns and Raiders are inside the top 5 in the draft order. The Giants, meanwhile, sit in a spot they are all too familiar with — sixth overall.
The New England Patriots hold the No. 1 overall pick after the 1:00 p.m. ET slate of games. Drake Maye forced overtime on an incredible last second-touchdown pass to running back Rhamondre Stevenson. However, the Tennessee Titans, who are a team that could feasibly draft a quarterback next April, pulled off the 20-17 win. With that, the Titans tumble all the way down to the No. 9 spot in the order.
One of the more surprising teams ranked highly in the draft order are the New Orleans Saints. After starting the year off 2-0, the Saints have now lost seven straight games after their 23-22 loss to the one-win Carolina Panthers. With how disappointing the Saints have been this year, one has to wonder if they could enter a rebuild and draft a quarterback of the future, something they haven't been able to do since Drew Brees' retirement after the 2020 season.