Updated NFL Draft order going into Week 12: Titans, Browns in driver's seats for QB
By Scott Rogust
Week 11 of the 2024 season saw plenty of big moments. The Buffalo Bills handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season with a 30-19 win. The Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers at the buzzer on a Geno Smith touchdown run. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders to take first place in the NFC East.
While those matchups carried playoff implications, there are a lot of teams that are far outside of the playoff picture and are basically playing for their jobs. Those teams are also in position to draft some of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
As is the case every year, the focus will be on the quarterbacks. While it's not as universally beloved as the 2024 class, there are some legitimate top options in Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. Behind them? It's a tossup in terms of preference between the likes of Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Georgia's Carson Beck, and Texas' Quinn Ewers.
Heading into Week 12, which teams are in the driver's seats for a quarterback?
Updated NFL Draft order heading into Week 12
Here is the current NFL Draft order, courtesy of Tankathon.
Order
Team
Record
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
2-9
2
Tennessee Titans
2-8
3
Cleveland Browns
2-8
4
New York Giants
2-8
5
Las Vegas Raiders
2-8
6
New England Patriots
3-8
7
New York Jets
3-8
8
Carolina Panthers
3-7
9
Dallas Cowboys
3-7
10
New Orleans Saints
4-7
11
Cincinnati Bengals
4-7
12
Miami Dolphins
4-6
13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4-6
14
Chicago Bears
4-6
15
Indianapolis Colts
5-6
16
Seattle Seahawks
5-5
17
Los Angeles Rams
5-5
18
San Francisco 49ers
5-5
19
Denver Broncos
6-5
20
Atlanta Falcons
6-5
21
Arizona Cardinals
6-4
22
Washington Commanders
7-4
23
Houston Texans
7-4
24
Baltimore Ravens
7-4
25
Los Angeles Chargers
7-3
26
Green Bay Packers
7-3
27
Pittsburgh Steelers
8-2
28
Minnesota Vikings
8-2
29
Philadelphia Eagles
8-2
30
Buffalo Bills
9-2
31
Kansas City Chiefs
9-1
32
Detroit Lions
9-1
The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently in the No. 1 spot in the draft order entering Week 12. With Trevor Lawrence and his lucrative contract on the roster, it's unlikely the Jaguars will select a quarterback and instead go for the best player available.
However, behind them are all quarterback-needy teams. The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns are sitting in the No. 2 and 3 spots, respectively. With that in mind, they would be in position to draft Sanders and Ward in succession if they so choose.
The Titans have to to decide whether they want to replace Will Levis, who has shown mixed results as a starter, or help improve their roster as a whole. As for the Browns, they will have to decide whether to bring in a quarterback of the future or stick with Deshaun Watson despite his struggles on the field this season.
Sitting behind the Titans and Browns are the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. The Giants recently benched Daniel Jones, a sign that they will ultimately move on from him after six years with the team. The Raiders, meanwhile, benched Gardner Minshew multiple times, and will undoubtedly look for a quarterback in the draft with the help of new minority owner Tom Brady.
While these teams all have two wins, the Titans and Browns are in the driver's seats because of their strength of schedule percentage. According to Tankathon, Tennessee has a .514 mark and Cleveland has a .517 mark. The Giants have a .520 strength of schedule percentage, while the Raiders have a .525 mark.
It will be interesting to see how the quarterback chase pans out for those in need of one. For those who rank outside of the Top 3, they may have to try and trade up to land one.